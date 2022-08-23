Tuesday, August 23, 2022
HomeNews
News

Woman Who Killed Six in LA Crash Has Nursing License Suspended

By Ny MaGee
0

Nicole L Linton headshot
Nicole L Linton

*Nicole Linton, the woman charged with six counts of murder for a deadly multi-car crash in the Windsor Hills area of Los Angeles, has had her nursing license suspended.

The court suspended Linton’s license while she awaits trial for the deadly crash that killed six people, KTLA reports. We reported previously that Linton, 37, allegedly was driving at a high rate of speed on La Brea Boulevard on August 4 when she crashed into several vehicles, causing a fiery wreck.

Killed in the crash were Asherey Ryan, 23, who was pregnant, a baby boy and Ryan’s boyfriend. Two other women in another vehicle also were killed.

Six other vehicles were involved in the collision, including five people with minor injuries in an SUV and another driver in another vehicle.

READ MORE: Nicole Linton: Driver in Windsor Hills Crash That Killed 5 Has History of Mental Health Issues | WATCH

Linton was among the injured, police said. She has since been released from the hospital and is being held in lieu of $9 million bail at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Chinatown.

The traveling nurse from Texas faces six counts of murder and five counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, officials announced earlier this month. As part of her license suspension, Linton is prohibited from “engaging, either directly or indirectly, in any activity for which a registered nursing license is required,” according to court documents. 

The suspension will remain in place until her criminal trial is over or a court restores her rights.

“This is a case that will always be remembered for the senseless loss of so many innocent lives as they simply went about their daily routines. I want to thank our prosecutors and the investigating officers at the California Highway Patrol for their work on this case,” Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón previously said.

“While the wreckage of this fiery crash at this intersection was removed and traffic eventually resumed, there is catastrophic damage to the families and friends of those killed and injured,” Gascón added. 

“It is not only a tremendous loss to the families but our entire community who learned of this incredible tragedy or have watched the now-viral video of the collision. I’m sure this is a time of great sorrow and grieving for the families and friends of those who will be forever affected by what has transpired.”

Linton’s next court date is set for Aug. 31.

Previous articleDiddy Slams Triller Amid Verzuz Lawsuit: ‘We’re Not F*ckin’ with Triller’ [Video]
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO