Woman Who Killed Six in LA Crash Has Nursing License Suspended

*Nicole Linton, the woman charged with six counts of murder for a deadly multi-car crash in the Windsor Hills area of Los Angeles, has had her nursing license suspended.

The court suspended Linton’s license while she awaits trial for the deadly crash that killed six people, KTLA reports. We reported previously that Linton, 37, allegedly was driving at a high rate of speed on La Brea Boulevard on August 4 when she crashed into several vehicles, causing a fiery wreck.

Killed in the crash were Asherey Ryan, 23, who was pregnant, a baby boy and Ryan’s boyfriend. Two other women in another vehicle also were killed.

Six other vehicles were involved in the collision, including five people with minor injuries in an SUV and another driver in another vehicle.

Linton was among the injured, police said. She has since been released from the hospital and is being held in lieu of $9 million bail at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Chinatown.

The traveling nurse from Texas faces six counts of murder and five counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, officials announced earlier this month. As part of her license suspension, Linton is prohibited from “engaging, either directly or indirectly, in any activity for which a registered nursing license is required,” according to court documents.

The suspension will remain in place until her criminal trial is over or a court restores her rights.

“This is a case that will always be remembered for the senseless loss of so many innocent lives as they simply went about their daily routines. I want to thank our prosecutors and the investigating officers at the California Highway Patrol for their work on this case,” Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón previously said.

“While the wreckage of this fiery crash at this intersection was removed and traffic eventually resumed, there is catastrophic damage to the families and friends of those killed and injured,” Gascón added.

“It is not only a tremendous loss to the families but our entire community who learned of this incredible tragedy or have watched the now-viral video of the collision. I’m sure this is a time of great sorrow and grieving for the families and friends of those who will be forever affected by what has transpired.”

Linton’s next court date is set for Aug. 31.