Monday, August 22, 2022
HomeNews
News

White People Banned from Common Area of Off-Campus Berkeley Co-op

By Ny MaGee
0

Berkeley
Berkeley, CA, USA February 21, 2011 Students walk towards Sather Gate, the entrance to the University of California at Berkeley

*An off-campus housing co-op for students at the University of California, Berkeley named the ‘Person of Color Theme House’ has banned white guests from the common areas. 

The move was made to protect Black students from “white violence” microaggressions and weaponized white tears. 

As reported by the New York Post, the five-story, 30-room building “requires students to declare their race when signing in and to announce when they’re bringing white guests in to the building,” the outlet writes, citing the house rules that were leaked on Reddit.com.

“Many POC moved here to be able to avoid white violence and presence, so respect their decision of avoidance if you bring white guests,” per the rules. “White guests are not allowed in common spaces.”

READ MORE:  White Stanford Professor Threatens to Call Police on Black Berkeley Educator After Doxing Tweet

Berkeley students
Credit: Berkeley subreddit

The ‘Person of Color Theme House’ also urges students to avoid bringing family members that “express bigotry,” according to the College Fix.

“Queer, Black, and Indigenous members should not have to avoid common spaces because of homophobic or racist parents/family members,” the rules state.

The rules have sparked outrage among some students, prompting Adam Ratliff, Assistant Director of Media Relations and Critical Communications, to issue a statement to The Post noting that the “co-op housing is not run by the university” so the school will not comment as “it is not campus operated.”

“This property is operated by a private landlord, and it is not the role of the campus to comment on what private landlords are ‘allowed’ to do,” he said.

Per the report, Ratliff said Berkeley’s housing programs “have no such policies like the one alleged in the Reddit image” and “do not discriminate on the basis of race, consistent with UC and campus policy.”

Previous articleTamar Braxton Rumored to be Dating Atlanta Attorney Jeremy Robinson
Next articleNotorious B.I.G.’s Daughter Posts Boyfriend’s $1M Bond After His Arrest in Hit-and-Run I Video
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO