White People Banned from Common Area of Off-Campus Berkeley Co-op

*An off-campus housing co-op for students at the University of California, Berkeley named the ‘Person of Color Theme House’ has banned white guests from the common areas.

The move was made to protect Black students from “white violence” microaggressions and weaponized white tears.

As reported by the New York Post, the five-story, 30-room building “requires students to declare their race when signing in and to announce when they’re bringing white guests in to the building,” the outlet writes, citing the house rules that were leaked on Reddit.com.

“Many POC moved here to be able to avoid white violence and presence, so respect their decision of avoidance if you bring white guests,” per the rules. “White guests are not allowed in common spaces.”

The ‘Person of Color Theme House’ also urges students to avoid bringing family members that “express bigotry,” according to the College Fix.

“Queer, Black, and Indigenous members should not have to avoid common spaces because of homophobic or racist parents/family members,” the rules state.

The rules have sparked outrage among some students, prompting Adam Ratliff, Assistant Director of Media Relations and Critical Communications, to issue a statement to The Post noting that the “co-op housing is not run by the university” so the school will not comment as “it is not campus operated.”

“This property is operated by a private landlord, and it is not the role of the campus to comment on what private landlords are ‘allowed’ to do,” he said.

Per the report, Ratliff said Berkeley’s housing programs “have no such policies like the one alleged in the Reddit image” and “do not discriminate on the basis of race, consistent with UC and campus policy.”