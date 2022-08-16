50 Cent Recalls Beyoncé Confronting Him Over JAY-Z Beef | Video

*50 Cent is speaking out once again about the time Beyoncé confronted him over his beef with her husband JAY-Z.

During his recent visit to “The Breakfast Club,” the hip-hop mogul recalled the encounter as he ranted about his lack of awards.

“I got the checks, I didn’t get the trophies,” he said, as reported by Rap-Up. “JAY got all the motherfu**ing trophies, man. That’s ’cause he signed that contract,” he added. “The one with Beyoncé.”

The rapper/actor claims JAY-Z has been showered with a slew of awards due to his marriage to the superstar singer.

READ MORE: 50 Cent Talks ‘Exciting’ New ‘Hip Hop Homicides’ Series

“If you don’t give him a trophy, she ain’t coming. They need them in the seats,” he said. He then recalled the moment Bey “jumped out” at him and “was ready to fight” after he stopped by to talk to JAY-Z at an event in Las Vegas many years ago.

“She was on a window sill. We were in Vegas,” he recalled on “The Breakfast Club.” Fiddy said Bey “jumped off the ledge” to confront him.

“And I’m like, ‘Wait, what is you doing? That’s me and Jay-Z’s stuff, this ain’t got nothing to do with you, girl,’” he told hosts Charlamagne tha God and DJ Envy.

“I was like, ‘Oh sh*t.’ I didn’t really know what to do. It was one of those situations where you was like, ‘Woah,’” he explained.

“As soon as I talked to JAY, she jumped down and come over. I said, ‘Oh sh*t, look at this,’” the artist said.

“She came like she was ready, like she thought something was gonna happen,” 50 added. “And I’m like, ‘Woah, you’re throwin’ me off now.’ ‘Cause I don’t know how to exactly respond to this. You are still Beyoncé. She brought all of the sexy over.”

50 Cent said Jigga will corroborate his story, saying: “If you said it to JAY, he’ll look at you and go, ‘Nah, that happened.’”

Envy then referenced the elevator fight that Jay had with Bey’s sister Solange, and noted that 50 Cent was lucky that she wasn’t in Vegas during his strange encounter with Beyonce.

“If Solange was there, I would’ve had to reboot. Solange looked like she popped in that elevator like it was nothing,” said Fif. “There was some gangster shit going on.”

Watch the full interview with The Breakfast Club via the YouTube clip above.