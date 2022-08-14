*“God is still speaking,” said Gospel powerhouse vocalist Kim Person about her latest EP release “Journey 2.0” (2021), a continuation of her 2019 album release “The Journey” (KLP Enterprise). “At first ‘The Journey’ was about the process – what I want to do next. Opportunities happened and He (God) said He still moving me.”

Not only did God tell Kim to launch her own label (with her husband) called KLP Enterprise but release His Word through her music. In just three years Person released “The Journey” which peaked at #2 on Billboards Top 10 Chart and stayed there for 25 weeks, but she garnered two Stellar Award nominations. The release of her EP “Journey 2.0” garnered three more Stellar Award nominations, and its single “Wonderful” scored #1 on Billboard’s Gospel Chart and stayed on Billboard Top 10 Chart for six weeks. Kim Person even won a People’s Choice Award.

“I was dealing with low self-esteem, He (God) was letting me know to trust the process,” Person said about what motivated her to release her music. “Now I trust the process because I see where I’m going – with a #1 song and three Stellar nominations.”

The North Carolina native, with financing from her husband, formed her record label to get her music ministry to the people, “I did this all by myself – by word of mouth. I’m the CEO, the COO and promotions. It’s been a lot of work though.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Director Antoine Fuqua Buys $10.8M Hidden Hills Home | Photos

Kim Person told me about her husband Talmadge when I asked about his role in the record label that, “He is my rock. He helps me to step away…he is there when I need him.”

“God is first in everything I do,” she continued. “I can clearly see God’s hand in everything I do. It’s been challenging but God rewards the faithful.”

Kim’s music is so popular that her performance dates are picking up. Her hit songs include “You Are My Everything,” “Sincerely Yours,” “Just Believe,” “Speak Life” and “More Than Enough.”

“We have a lot of (performance) dates out of state at festivals,” Kim told me. “And I’m working on a new project.”

Kim Person has performed at various major events such as “The Bobby Jones Gospel Show” and The McDonald’s Gospel Superfest. She has appeared as a featured artist on projects for Donnie McClurkin, Bishop T. D. Jakes, Vickie Winans, Yolanda Adams, Karen Clark-Sheard, and Deitrick Haddon. www.KimPersonTheArtist.com

SYNDICATED COLUMN: Dr. Eunice Moseley has an estimated weekly readership of over one million with The Pulse of Entertainment. She is also a Public Relations and Business Management Strategist and Consultant at Freelance Associates and is Promotions Director (at-large) for The Baltimore Times. www.ThePulseofEntertainment.com EVENTS: “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference (ULMII), founded by Eunice in 1999, is into its 23rd year. Next events are coming to Baltimore via Zoom Saturday April 16, 2022 presented by Security Square Mall and The Baltimore Times, and Los Angeles via Zoom Saturday, November 5, 2022. The ULMII event is a free entertainment conference offering a Professional Industry Panel Q&A Session, a Professional Talent Showcase and National Talent Competition (vocal, songwriting, dance and acting) where aspiring artists have a chance to receive over $17,000 valued in prizes/product/services. Log onto www.UpliftingMinds2.com for more information or to RSVP for Zoom Access email info@ThePulseofEntertainment.com.

www.GoFundMe.com/Uplifting-Minds-II-Entertainment-Conference