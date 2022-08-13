Oh Baby! Singer Kenny Lattimore and Judge Faith Jenkins Are Expecting

*Well, it looks like Kenny Lattimore and his wife Judge Faith Jenkins are going to have to make room for an addition to the household.

On August 11, singer/songwriter Kenny Lattimore, 52, and his wife Faith Jenkins, 44, announced they are having a baby.

The couple debuted the news via their official Instagram accounts with a photo of them together all smiles while the attorney sported her growing baby bump.

This will be Kenny Lattimore and Faith Jenkins’ first child together.

The R&B singer penned a sweet message celebrating his wife and their bundle of joy. In an Instagram caption, Lattimore wrote,

“Faith and I are so happy to share that we are expecting a little baby Lattimore!! We are so excited for this next chapter of our lives — Faith: it is a dream to do life with you every day and you are going to be the best mother and biggest blessing to our baby’s life in every way. I love you! @judgefaithjenkins.”

Soon-to-be first-time mother, Jenkins, also shared the announcement with a sweet message to her husband in honor of their next milestone together.

She wrote …

“Season two of my crime show isn’t the only thing I’ve been producing this summer! My husband, @kennylattimore, and I are SO excited to share that we are expecting our greatest blessing yet!

Kenny as I’ve told you countless times over the last three years I simply could not ask for a better husband and life partner and – now – father to our soon-to-be little human!! We cannot begin to express how thrilled we are for this next chapter in our lives…”