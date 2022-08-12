Gospel’s Keyondra Lockett to Perform Musical Tribute to Jody Watley at Women Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala

*Music royalty gospel singer Keyondra Lockett is confirmed to perform a special musical tribute honoring iconic superstar/singer/songwriter Jody Watley, a Grammy-winning pioneer in music, video, fashion and style at the Women Songwriters Hall of Fame (WSHOF) Induction Gala on August 27th in Washington, D.C.

“I am excited to have been selected to perform a special tribute to the one and only Ms. Jody Watley. She is beautiful, classy, and a legend known all around the world,” says Lockett. “This will be one of those incredible and memorable moments for me to cherish for a lifetime.”

WSHOF honors women whose body of work represents the best of the heritage and legacy of modern American music and pay homage to noteworthy female songwriters. This year’s 2022 inductees include Jody Watley, Loretta Lynn, Gloria Estefan, Siedah Garrett, Indigo Girls, Doe, Junko Yagami, Rose Marie McCoy and Marilyn Bergman (Posthumously).

“I’m thrilled to be included as an honoree with my other esteemed songwriter peers at the event,” says Watley. “I would also like to thank Janice McLean DeLoatch and the WSHOF committee members for selecting me to be inducted into the Women Songwriters Hall of Fame. It is truly an honor.”

The stellar event will take place at George Washington University, 2121 I Street NW, Washington, DC and celebrate some of music’s finest songwriters and composers in a magnificent moment to mark their careers and their classics. For more information and to purchase tickets to the event, visit womensongwritershalloffame.org.

About Keyondra Lockett

Keyondra Lockett drops her much-anticipated album titled, “Cornerstone” from Bella Dawn Music – Nashville indie distribution division, Indie Blu Digital Distribution on September 2.

Her current chart-topping single, “Liar” is climbing the charts and now available across all digital outlets. Watch “Liar” live session video by Keyondra Lockett.

The multiple chart-topping and gifted singer with a warm vocal style all her own brings a fresh and relevant sound to the soul of gospel music. A native of Shreveport, Louisiana, Keyondra is one of the great voices of our time.

Keyondra is a soulful inspirational artist and one of the original members of gospel group Zie’l of which she shares the accomplishment of two-time Stellar Award Nominee.

As an entrepreneur, in January 2018, Keyondra launched an athleisure wear line of clothing, “Jolie Noire” (www.JoliexNoire.com), along with her sister, celebrity stylist, Kimberly Lockett. In October 2016, she inked a toy doll deal with The Kenya Doll Brand (Kenya & Friends) – making Lockett the first Gospel artist to ever link a doll deal with an ethnic brand. As a writer, Lockett wrote “State of Emergency” for Ziel’s album, “Pronounced Zy-El.”

Lockett’s first single, “Try” reached Billboard Top 15 and continues to impact radio audiences. “Try” video was featured on BET Her and is currently in the lineup on BET Gospel. Her album, “The Heal” (9/21/18) first week sales yielded Lockett positive results on Billboard Current Gospel Albums Chart at #9. Billboard Top 50 Christian and Gospel at #42 and Billboard Top New Artist (All Genres) at #109.

Keyondra released a deluxe version of The Heal. “The Heal Reloaded” (9/27/19) landed at #11 on Billboard Top Gospel Albums Chart and single “Trouble Won’t Last” received over 25,000 streams on Spotify in the album’s first week of sales.

Additionally, Lockett landed on Billboard’s Year End, Top Gospel Chart 2020 at #40 for her single,” Trouble Won’t Last.”

Lockett’s single, “Trouble Won’t Last,” also reached #1 on Billboard Gospel Charts – November 2020, making it the first #1 song of her career.

October 8, 2021, Keyondra’s song, Made A Way Remix featuring Q Parker released, “The Heal,” “The Heal Reloaded” and all of Keyondra’s music can be found on all streaming and digital download outlets now.

Returning from the success of her 2021 single, Made A Way Remix, the BMI Award-winning songwriter released her new single to radio – Liar, Friday, July 22, 2022. Liar is the first single to her upcoming new album set to release September 2, 2022.

