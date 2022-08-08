Cracker Barrel Accused of Being ‘Too Woke’ After Adding Impossible Sausage to Menu | Video

*Cracker Barrell is being accused of being “too woke” after adding vegan sausage to its menus.

In a Facebook post, the popular food chain announced: “Discover new meat frontiers. Experience the out of this world flavor of Impossible™ Sausage Made From Plants next time you Build Your Own Breakfast.”

The caption was accompanied by a photograph of a plate of hashbrown casserole, scrambled eggs, and two Impossible Sausage patties. As reported by MSN, the post immediately sparked backlash, with one Facebook user commenting: “You just lost the customer base, congratulations on being woke and going broke.”

Another commenter wrote, “Don’t ever try to push that crap in my direction. Stick to the basics that made your franchise a success,” another added.

Per Salon, one customer said they had “lost respect for a once great Tennessee company.”

“We don’t eat in an old country store for woke burgers,” one commenter wrote, while someone else added: “I just lost respect for a once great Tennessee company.”

“Not going to happen!” another customer vowed, per the Salon report. “Cracker Barrel use[d] to be so good, we looked forward to eating in them but not anymore.”

“This is the future us leftists want. For the domain of all right winged red necks to turn on them and force veganism upon them,” one woman wrote. “Next they’ll be donating proceeds to BLM and trans youth. After that we’re coming for Waffle House and Walmart. You’ve been warned. The revolution is nigh.”

As noted in the MSN report, plenty of people are excited about the new menu item.

“I like how grown adults manage to think hating vegetables is somehow a personality,” a commenter wrote.

“These people are literally shouting at food,” another said of the critics.

“Y’all really need to grow up,” another added. “Absolutely no one asked you to eat this. I won’t eat it, but I am glad the options are there for those who will. Imagine being this triggered by breakfast.”