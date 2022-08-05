*According to YouTube vlogger Michelle “ATLien” Brown, Tasha K and her family have moved from Georgia to Florida amid her ongoing legal battle with Cardi B.

We reported previously that Tasha K lost her appeal to have Cardi’s $4 million defamation lawsuit verdict tossed out.

Earlier this year, Tasha K admitted that she does not have the $4 million dollars a judge ordered her to pay after losing a defamation case against the rapper. She was also ordered to remove her disparaging Cardi B videos from her YouTube channel.

Tasha, whose real name is Latasha Kebe, reportedly filed paperwork with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit. Last month, the appeal was dismissed for lack of jurisdiction, SandraRose.com reports. “Which means Cardi’s lawyers can file documents with the sheriff’s office to garnish Tasha’s paychecks and seize her personal property, such as her home, cars, furniture, and stocks and bonds to satisfy the debt,” the outlet writes.

Tasha re-filed an appeal with the U.S. Court of Appeals in Georgia on Aug. 4, according to ATLien.

Amid her legal woes, Tasha and her family reportedly moved out of their Lawrenceville, Georgia home and fled to Florida. She listed her 5 bedroom, 4 bath Lawrenceville, Georgia home for rent on July 3.

Per SandraRose: “Florida is a safe space for debtors who lose large judgments. Florida makes life difficult for debt collectors. Plus, Florida’s homestead exemption prevents a judgment from becoming a lien on a Florida debtor’s primary residence.”

We previously reported that Tasha railed against “the machine” and “corporate interests” back in January after losing her case. In federal court, Tasha, and her company Kebe Studios LLC were found liable on 3 separate claims including defamation, invasion of privacy through false portrayal and intentional infliction of emotional distress. The judge awarded Cardi B (born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar) $1 million in damages for pain & suffering due to reputational damages and an additional $3.8 million in damages.

The popular media personality was sued after she reportedly stated that “Cardi had a sexually transmitted disease, would perform sex acts on stage with bottles, and was a drug abuser,” per Hot New Hip Hop.

Speaking to her followers after the verdict in January, Tasha said in a YouTube video, “These last four years fighting this conspiracy case, have been extremely challenging … The verdict handed down on Monday was no shock to myself, my husband or my legal team.

“We called bluff against a machine that wanted to bully me for not wavering from my personal beliefs,” she continued. “A machine that has corporate interests to protect prostitution, drug use, promiscuity and to glorify the violence that wreaks havoc in our society and in our neighborhood.”

In the video, she claimed the “machine” threatened her life, and called the verdict “extremely prejudicial,” based “solely off sympathy and payola.”