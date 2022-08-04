Thursday, August 4, 2022
Brandon Andrews Discusses Shark Tank Casting on Bloomberg Black Business Beat | VIDEO

By Billie Jordan Sushine
Leading Shark Tank's diversity casting tour, Andrews shares desire to both cast Black Entrepreneurs and have a positive impact on Black Owned businesses beyond the show.
 *The latest episode of Bloomberg’s Black Business Beat features Brandon Andrews. Working with social impact agency – Values Partnerships – Andrews leads a nationwide casting tour for the show.

Virtual and in-person events focus on ensuring the audience watching at home can see themselves in the entrepreneurs pitching on the show.

“I believe in going where the entrepreneurs are versus making them come to us, said Brandon Andrews – CEO, The Inexorable. “Going to the local co-working spaces, Black-owned coffee shops, Black-owned coworking spaces…”

Past events have been held at The Gentlemen’s Factory in Brooklyn, NYC; La Create Space in Los Angeles, CA; The Gathering Spot in Atlanta, GA; The Hattiloo Theatre in Memphis, TN; Rainbow PUSH Coalition HQ in Chicago, IL; The Indianapolis Urban League (IUL) Entrepreneurship Center in Indianapolis, IN; and Johnson C. Smith University in Charlotte, NC among other locations.

Supported by Producer Mark Burnett, Andrews shared his desire to cast Black Entrepreneurs for the show and have a positive impact on each business beyond Shark Tank.

“We always do pitch prep with the entrepreneurs. Andrews continued. “We always invite folks from the local entrepreneurship ecosystem to share info with the entrepreneurs.”

Click HERE to listen to the interview on Bloomberg’s Black Business Beat – a daily look at the intersection of culture and commerce including the latest trends among Black-owned businesses.

Visit sharkpitches.biz to apply for Season 14 of ABC’s Shark Tank.

ABOUT THE INEXORABLE:
We apply the unrelenting spirit of innovation to design, support, and deploy new solutions to cross sector problems. We develop campaigns with impact, provide strategic advice, and incessantly pursue new approaches that set projects on an inexorable path to success.

Source: Inexorable Media | media@inexorable.co

