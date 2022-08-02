Tuesday, August 2, 2022
Adepero Oduye Explores Aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in New Apple TV+ Series | Exclusive

By Ny MaGee
*The new Apple TV+ series “Five Days at Memorial” chronicles the impact of Hurricane Katrina and its aftermath on a local hospital. 

Per press release, “When the floodwaters rose, power failed, and heat soared, exhausted caregivers at a New Orleans hospital were forced to make decisions that would follow them for years to come. 

“Five Days at Memorial” hails from Academy Award winner John Ridley and Emmy Award winner Carlton Cuse. Based on actual events and adapted from the book by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Sheri Fink, the series chronicles the impact of Hurricane Katrina and its aftermath on a local hospital. When the floodwaters  rose, power failed, and heat soared, exhausted caregivers at a New Orleans hospital were forced to make  decisions that would follow them for years to come.  

Credit: Apple TV+

The limited series stars an award-winning ensemble cast that includes Vera Farmiga, Cornelius Smith Jr. and Emmy-Award winner Cherry Jones, Robert Pine (“CHiPs”), Julie Ann Emery (“Better Call Saul,” “Preacher”), Adepero Oduye (“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,”“Pariah”), Molly Hager (“Happyish,” “It’s Kind of a Funny Story”), Michael Gaston (“Blindspot,” “The Leftovers”) and W. Earl Brown (“Deadwood,” “Preacher”).

We caught up with Adepero to dish about her character Karen Wynn, the Nurse Manager of the Intensive Care Unit and the head of the hospital’s ethics committee at the time of Katrina. Check out our conversation via the clip below.

“Karen Wynn is an incredibly heroic character whose experience in nursing really comes into play here  as she’s attempting to take care of the sickest patients under the most adverse conditions possible,”  said Cuse in a statement. “She was someone who cared deeply about her work and her obligations to both the  patients and the other people in the hospital. And she was trying as hard as she could to make the best  decisions under the worst conditions imaginable.”  

“Five Days at Memorial” will premiere globally on Apple TV+ with the first three episodes on August 12, 2022, followed by one new episode every Friday through September 16.  

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

