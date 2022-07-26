Tuesday, July 26, 2022
Baltimore Daycare Owner Hailed a Hero After Shooting ‘Child Molester’ Husband | Video

By Ny MaGee
daycare worker
Shanteari Weems / Credit: Twitter

*A Baltimore County daycare owner shot her husband at a hotel in D.C. after several children at Lil Kidz Kastle Daycare Center claimed he had molested them.

Shanteari Weems was arrested and jailed after wounding her husband of five years on July 21 at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Washington, D.C., Revolt reports. Police say when they arrived at the hotel at around 7:40 p.m., they found Weems, 50, had barricaded herself inside one of the rooms with her husband. During the hour-long standoff, she told police she wanted to shoot herself.

Her husband shouted to police through the door that he sustained injuries to his head and leg, Fox 5 DC reports. 

Weems told police her husband is “a child molester” before she surrendered shortly after 8:30 p.m. Inside the hotel room, police found a handgun and a letter, allegedly written by Weems, detailing what led to the shooting. 

OTHER NEWS: Cory A. Haywood: 'Black Love' Isn't Real – It's a Figment of Your Grandmother's Imagination

Weems’ husband was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police have not released an update on his condition. 

As reported by Revolt, Baltimore Police said in a statement “Baltimore County detectives are currently monitoring the recent developments in Washington, D.C. Due to the sensitive circumstances leading up to this incident, the Baltimore County Police Department continues to support the families impacted. As this investigation moves forward, the daycare facility located in Owings Mills remains closed,” said the department in a statement.

Weems is charged with assault with intent to kill. She is reportedly being held without bond. Many online users have hailed her as a hero for shooting a man who allegedly abused kids. 

Scroll up to watch the video report about the incident via the YouTube clip.

Previous articleBrooklyn Pastor Speaks Out After Thieves Rob Him and Wife During Church Service | Video
Next articleNew Book Claims Harvey Weinstein Had Bad Hygiene and Deformed Genitals
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

