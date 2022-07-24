40 NAACP Youth Members Receive $400K in Scholarships from Lupita Nyong’o and Lancôme

*Lupita Nyong’o recently partnered with Lancôme – Write Her Future Scholarship Fund — where they raised $400K to sponsor the education of forty NAACP youths. Nyong’o personally awarded the winners with the scholarship.

Based on a press release report, the winners received the scholarship during the recent NAACP’s annual ACT-SO convention (ACT-SO: Afro-Academic, Cultural, Technological and Scientific Olympics). ACT-SO is a one-year program designed for high school students across the U.S. to advance their culinary arts skills, visual arts, business, and stage performance among others through scholarship opportunities, reports AfroTech.

The President and CEO of NAACP, Derrick Johnson said they were excited for another opportunity to support the young talented women from various parts of the country to further their creativity and attain their academic goals with great passion and purpose. He further added that the youth are the future and supporting them academically is the best way of impacting the communities and creating a better future generation.

Nyong’o, who is the current ambassador of the French luxury cosmetics house, and Lancôme cemented their partnership with ACT-SO and the NAACP in 2021, intending to support equity in education while fostering career development.

The latest scholarship is a continuation of a four-year initiative to allocate $2 million by 2025 and honor the shared mission between Lupita and Lancôme to support women through education, mentorship, literacy, and entrepreneurship.

“Since I was a child, I have always had big dreams, and my education has played a huge part in helping me realize them,” said Nyong’o, according to a press release. “I’ve always loved learning and I believe that learners change the world. I am so thrilled to join Lancôme, on behalf of their Write Her Future Scholarship Fund, to award this incredible group of women with these game-changing scholarships.”

The scholarship winners will get support in various areas including science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), writing, business management, and marketing. Ebony Nkrumah, Ada Okolo, Nia Hipps, and Jeanne Lubika were among the winners.

According to a press release, Lancôme USA General Manager Giovanni Valentini, Lancôme strives to make its customers happy, and one of the best ways of bringing the desired joy is to see the winners receiving their scholarships. While the company was impressed by every applicant, they were prouder of the finalists and used them to fulfil their mission of providing equitable educational opportunities for young Black women.