Terrence Howard Claims His ‘New Hydrogen Technology’ Can Save Uganda & the World | WATCH

*Terrence Howard is making a difference in Africa,⁠ On Wednesday, Howard gave a presentation while visiting #Uganda sharing that he’s invented a “new hydrogen technology.”

Howard says that his discovery has the power to change the world.⁠ According to Howard, his new system, #TheLynchpin, would be able to clean the ocean. He also shares that the system can defend Uganda from exploitation via cutting-edge drone technology.⁠

⁠

“I was able to identify the grand unified field equation they’ve been looking for and put it into geometry,” he shared. “We’re talking about unlimited bonding, unlimited predictable structures, supersymmetry.”⁠

⁠

He continued, “The Lynchpins are now able to behave as a swarm, as a colony, that can defend a nation. That can harvest food, that can remove plastics from the ocean, that can give the children of Uganda and the people of Uganda an opportunity to spread this and sell these products throughout the world.⁠

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Uvalde Shooting Report: Multiple Failures and ‘Lackadaisical Approach’ by Law Enforcement | VIDEO