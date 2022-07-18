Spectrum TV Liable For Killer Cable Guy: The Journal of Steffanie Rivers | WATCH

*Home warranty plans can be convenient for homeowners in search of qualified service technicians to fix appliances or restore service when things go wrong. But when you allow service technicians into your home do you assume they are trustworthy and have gone through a screening process by the company they represent?

This pool of workers might not get the best screening before they show up to someone’s home, especially now that companies are scraping the bottom of the barrel to find reliable employees with skills to do the job.

A recent civil lawsuit revealed some companies perform no pre-employment background check. Now one of those companies has been ordered to pay millions of dollars. Click the video above to find out why.

Steffanie Rivers is a freelance journalist living in the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex. Email her at info@SteffanieRivers.com with your comments, questions and speaking inquiries. Follow her @tcbstef on Instagram and Twitter.