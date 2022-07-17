Jenifer Lewis Gets Well-deserved Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame | PICsVideo

*Congrats are in order to legendary entertainer #JeniferLewis who received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Her work spans decades as she has made an impact in television, film, music, and comedy.

On Friday, she was honored for her contributions to the entertainment industry, and she was joined by some fellow heavy hitters to celebrate her big moment.

During the ceremony for her star, Jenifer thanked her supporters who said that the moment was long overdue and said, “I want to thank those of who you put those comments on the internet, for loving and supporting me throughout the years. But what you don’t know is I just wasn’t ready because I had not done the real work. The real work was off-stage and off camera.”

She continued, “When I was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, somehow I found the strength and the courage to say three of the most powerful words in the English language,” while getting emotional, she said, “I need help.” She proceeded to say that she got the help that she needed, and encouraged people to get her book to read up on her journey.

Wait. There’s more … Via the NY Daily News:

“I’m glad I didn’t get this before now because I wouldn’t feel as deserving,” Lewis said of the Walk of Fame honor. “You know somebody said to me once, ‘You’ve never worked a day in your life,’ and I was like, ‘Whaaaat?’ But they were right, I’ve never worked, I have played in my life and showed up. I’m an entertainer, that’s what I am.”

She added: “People who call me an actress, they can call me whatever they want but what I am is an entertainer above all.”

During Friday’s event, Lewis wore a flowing key lime-colored outfit and dished out thank-yous and funny memories.

“The Hollywood Walk of Fame is a cultural treasure,” she said from the podium. “People from all over the world come to see the stars. I did. It was the first place I came to when I came to Los Angeles. … So here I am, a little colored girl from a small town called Kinloch, Mo., and I will be etched in stone.”