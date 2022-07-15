Brazilian Doctor Arrested After Sexually Assaulting Woman During C-Section Surgery

*Brazilian doctor Giovanni Quintella Bezerra was reportedly arrested over the weekend after allegedly raping a sedated pregnant woman during a C-section surgery.

The incident reportedly occurred at Vilar dos Teles Women’s Hospital, where Bezerra worked as an anesthetist. Police are now investigating five more alleged attacks at two different hospitals, The Daily Mail reports.

According to the outlet, Bezerra, 32, was arrested in Rio de Janeiro on July 10 after being secretly recorded by colleagues sexually assaulting a pregnant woman while she was sedated in an operating room. In the footage, he is seen inserting his penis into the woman’s mouth as she lay on the hospital bed.

Police officials said he may have assaulted five more women – bringing the total to at least six. Bezerra allegedly attacked two of the five women on the same day as the victim in the video.

Here’s more from the report:

As surgeons got to work on delivering the baby, Bezerra is said to have positioned himself near the woman’s head – with his gown arranged in such a way that the rest of the team, working just feet away, could not see her from the neck up. He is then said to have orally raped her for 10 minutes – even intimidating a nurse who tried to get close.

Reacting to the incident, the Governor of the State of Rio de Janeiro said: “I was appalled to learn of the brutal case of the anesthesiologist at the Hospital da Mulher, in São João de Meriti, filmed raping a patient. I determined that there should be rigor and speed in the investigation of the very serious complaint. The Government of RJ will provide all necessary support and support to the victim.”

Bezerra is reportedly locked up indefinitely at Brazil’s largest maximum-security prison, Bangu, amid the investigation. He has reportedly been indicted for rape of a vulnerable person and faces 8 to 15 years in prison.

Bezerra is also facing a medical malpractice lawsuit from an incident in 2018 at a different facility, Black Enterprise reports. The case centers on a female patient who had swine flu but was misdiagnosed by Bezerra and another doctor as having as a urinary tract infection, causing the female patient to fall into a 23-day coma.