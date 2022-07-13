Steve Harvey Gives Quinta Brunson Her Flowers on ‘Celebrity Family Feud’ | Watch

*Sunday’s episode of “Celebrity Family Feud” saw the cast of “Abbott Elementary” battling it out against the cast of “Hacks.”

Quinta Brunson, star and creator of “Abbott Elementary” was brought to tears when host Steve Harvey gave the writer/actress her flowers.

“Let me tell you something, this is a bad girl here right there,” said Harvey, as reported by PEOPLE. “I’m really proud of you, because the way you did it, you don’t even know.”

A visibly emotional Brunson said, “I’ve gotta stop crying on television. Thank you!”

“No, what you’re doing is hard,” Harvey added. “Trust me, I know.”

Brunson’s sixth-grade teacher Ms. Joyce Abbott – who inspired the ABC hit series, was among the players on Brunson’s team.

“I’m just humbly honored that she’s seen fit to include my name,” said Ms. Abbott. “It’s definitely an honor.”

Scroll up and watch the moment via the YouTube clip above.

“Abbott Elementary: is a mockumentary-style sitcom that premiered in December 2021. The series follows “a group of dedicated, passionate teachers — and a slightly tone-deaf principal —as they navigate the Philadelphia public school system. Despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life, and though these incredible public servants may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do — even if they don’t love the school district’s less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children,” per Deadline.

Brunson plays Janine on the show, a poor school teacher who has her “dark side, stemming from her lack of friends in childhood and an inability to potty-train while she was a child,” per The Blast.

Speaking to PopSugar about her hit first season, Brunson said: “I would love to be able to make this show for a very long time because I enjoy making it and I enjoy being with these people,” Brunson explained. “I enjoy our crew, our writers room, [and] honestly, the partnership we have with WB and ABC. It’s really respectful and strong. And for all those reasons, I would like to continue to make this show and tell these stories with these teachers, for sure. So hopefully it can just keep going.”