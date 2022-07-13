Wednesday, July 13, 2022
HomeEntertainmentFilm
Film

50 Cent to Star In and Produce Horror Film ‘Skill House’

By Ny MaGee
0

50 Cent
50 Cent

*50 Cent will star in and executive produce the horror film “Skill House” from Ryan Kavanaugh’s Proxima Media

The actor/hip-hop star joins an ensemble cast that includes TikTok star Bryce Hall, UFC veteran Paige VanZant, Leah Pipes (Sorority Row), McCarrie McCausland (Army Wives), Ivan Leung (The Tender Bar), Neal McDonough (Yellowstone), John DeLuca (Spree), Caitlin Carmichael (Midnight in the Switchgrass), Dani Oliveros (Roar), Emily Mei (The Download) and Jacob Skidmore (Trinkets), per Deadline

Bloody-Disgusting reports that the project, written and directed by Josh Stolberg (Spiral: From the Book of Saw), is said to be “a dark satire of social media and influencer culture, exploring how far people will go for online fame.”

“When a young kid from Maryland, like Bryce, with nothing but a cell phone and a ring light, can attract tens of millions of followers on Tik-Tok and Instagram, it evens the playing field for everyone,” Stolberg said in a statement, reported by The Wrap. “But there’s a dark side to this new entertainment landscape, and I’m excited to flip that rock over.”

READ MORE: 50 Cent Fulfills Promise to Put Mo’Nique ‘Back On,’ Comedian Cast in Season 2 of ‘BMF’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent)

Kavanaugh tells the site, “This film intends to break the boundary between the short-form social media phenomenon and long-form content. Bryce is one of the most recognized and polarizing influencers with over 50 million followers and will certainly be a crossover star. The film digs deep into the human psyche and the new generation’s thirst for stardom, asking how far they would go? It will be bloody, it will be dark, and it will certainly be talked about.”

Per the Deadline report, additional producers on the project include Alex Baskin and Lifeboat Productions’ Amy Kim and Jaime Burke. Daniel Herther is exec producing alongside Jason Barhydt and Bobby Sarnevesht, 

“This film is bursting with mavericks of entertainment, many of them spanning multiple genres and platforms,” said Kavanaugh. “From a global rap and hip-hop music icon to a businessman, actor, writer, and producer – if anyone knows a thing or two about breaking the boundaries, it’s 50 Cent. I’m honored to work alongside him as we watch Bryce do the same with his career.”

“Skill House,” is slated for a 2023 release. 

Jackson will next be seen in “The Expendables 4” and the action pic “Den of Thieves 2: Pantera.”

Previous articleWho Wants to Play? New trailer for ‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’ | Watch
Next articleWNBA Players Mock Kelsey Plum’s Tiny All-Star MVP Trophy | Video
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO