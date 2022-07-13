50 Cent to Star In and Produce Horror Film ‘Skill House’

*50 Cent will star in and executive produce the horror film “Skill House” from Ryan Kavanaugh’s Proxima Media.

The actor/hip-hop star joins an ensemble cast that includes TikTok star Bryce Hall, UFC veteran Paige VanZant, Leah Pipes (Sorority Row), McCarrie McCausland (Army Wives), Ivan Leung (The Tender Bar), Neal McDonough (Yellowstone), John DeLuca (Spree), Caitlin Carmichael (Midnight in the Switchgrass), Dani Oliveros (Roar), Emily Mei (The Download) and Jacob Skidmore (Trinkets), per Deadline.

Bloody-Disgusting reports that the project, written and directed by Josh Stolberg (Spiral: From the Book of Saw), is said to be “a dark satire of social media and influencer culture, exploring how far people will go for online fame.”

“When a young kid from Maryland, like Bryce, with nothing but a cell phone and a ring light, can attract tens of millions of followers on Tik-Tok and Instagram, it evens the playing field for everyone,” Stolberg said in a statement, reported by The Wrap. “But there’s a dark side to this new entertainment landscape, and I’m excited to flip that rock over.”

Kavanaugh tells the site, “This film intends to break the boundary between the short-form social media phenomenon and long-form content. Bryce is one of the most recognized and polarizing influencers with over 50 million followers and will certainly be a crossover star. The film digs deep into the human psyche and the new generation’s thirst for stardom, asking how far they would go? It will be bloody, it will be dark, and it will certainly be talked about.”

Per the Deadline report, additional producers on the project include Alex Baskin and Lifeboat Productions’ Amy Kim and Jaime Burke. Daniel Herther is exec producing alongside Jason Barhydt and Bobby Sarnevesht,

“This film is bursting with mavericks of entertainment, many of them spanning multiple genres and platforms,” said Kavanaugh. “From a global rap and hip-hop music icon to a businessman, actor, writer, and producer – if anyone knows a thing or two about breaking the boundaries, it’s 50 Cent. I’m honored to work alongside him as we watch Bryce do the same with his career.”

“Skill House,” is slated for a 2023 release.

Jackson will next be seen in “The Expendables 4” and the action pic “Den of Thieves 2: Pantera.”