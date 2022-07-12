P-Valley’s Nicco Annan and J. Mallory McCree Kick Off ‘A Mile in These Shoes’ S1 on July 28! | VIDEO

*LOS ANGELES – Just in time for fashion’s busiest season comes “A Mile in These Shoes” (AMNTS) – a new interview web series that brings a refreshing take on one’s love for shoes and how it connects humanity through the unique stories of distinct individuals across the globe.

The 8-part series kicks off with Nicco Annan (Uncle Clifford of Starz hit show P-Valley) and continues on with an assortment of tastemakers from all different walks of life including – but not limited to – fashion designers, actors, musicians, athletes, first responders, community leaders, activists, and more.

AMNTS was founded and produced by Hollywood actor, J. Mallory McCree (Quantico, Homeland) alongside fellow co-producers Stephanie Lilly Smith (Red Table Talk) and Don Downie (Facebook Watch/Youtube Originals), and is rooted in McCree’s long lived passion for shoes. “I wanted this show to be less about the hype, but more about the story beneath the soles.” says McCree. “As we circle the globe discovering awesome kicks and the people who wear them, our aim is to use shoes as a vessel in telling individual unique stories while leading audiences on a journey of empathy and compassion as to how we each walk this earth.”

Each episode spans between 10-15 minutes and will air bi-weekly starting July 28th via AMNTS YouTube channel. AMNTS is already gearing up for its second season which is slated for release in early 2023. For more information, please visit www.amnts.co or follow AMNTS on Instagram and YouTube for all the latest episodes and news updates.

source: Kyn kennedyrowe.com