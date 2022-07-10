The Pulse of Entertainment: Gospel’s Anthony Nelson Release ‘Love Letter’ to Christ on Shanachie Entertainment | LISTEN

*“I’m very excited about it,” said Gospel artist Anthony Nelson about signing with Shanachie Entertainment and releasing the single “Love Letter,” after recording for nine years as an independent artist. “I have Shanachie’s backing…working with a good team. I’m excited by the quality of the music and the musicians.”

This compliment comes from an artist who independently released five hit singles: “Deeper” which reached Billboard’s Top 10 Gospel Chart, “Everyday” and “Undeserved” which reached Billboard’s Top 10 Gospel Chart, along with singles “Jealous” and “Joy,”

“’Deeper’ is a single off of my last EP,” Nelson informed me. “My new single ‘Love Letter’ is the first song off my forthcoming album with Shanachie.”

The single “Love Letter” and upcoming album, due out in the Fall of 2022, is the product of Anthony Nelson and The Overcomers. The Overcomers consist of Melini Redditt, Lynn B. Lacey, Shalandra “Dee” Irvin and Michael Burnett, with band members that include Nelson on keyboard, Robert Hooker on bass, Josue E. R. Torres on acoustic guitar, David Scott on drums and Michael Helbun on lead guitar.

“Love Letter,” is a ballad that is Anthony’s gesture of love to “our Lord and Savior.” It is written by Anthony Nelson and Shanzel Willis and produced by Nelson with assistance from Desmin Gore. The Baton Rouge native holds a Bachelor’s and Master’s in science and a background in music that started with his father a former radio personality that introduced him to such artists as Stevie Wonder, Al Green, Luther Vandross, The Isley Brothers, Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly, John Coltraine, Miles Davis, Chaka Khan, and Patti Labelle. His mother and grandmother were Gospel singers. It wasn’t until 2013 that he was ordained by God to follow in his mother and grandmother’s footsteps as a Gospel artist. In 2015 he made it official by releasing his music as a professional Gospel artist. Since then, he has released three projects – “Love Jesus, Love People,” “Worship: In Spirit and in Truth,” and “Inhabit.”

When I asked how he hooked up with a record label that consist mostly of Jazz artists and musicians Anthony Nelson replied, “My manager knew the president who has listened to my music a couple of times years ago. He liked the songs. Then out of the blue he said, ‘It’s time, call Anthony I want to see him’.” www.AnthonyNelsonMusic.com

