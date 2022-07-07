Thursday, July 7, 2022
Karrine Steffans Wants Black American Women to Know Her ‘Real’ Hair is Better Than Yours

By Ny MaGee
Karrine Steffans
Karrine Steffans / Instagram

*Former video vixen Karrine Steffans wants Black American women to know that she is not like y’all. 

Steffans recently took to her Instagram page to explain her mixed-race heritage is the reason why she has “good hair”

“I am literally not like you in any way,” she wrote, as reported by SandraRose.com.

Steffans shared images of her jet black bone straight hair along with the statement: “This is my natural hair. No pieces. No wig. No chemicals. Just f-cking hair. Blow dried and pressed at the root only. Bangs have been slightly curled. I don’t have nappy, coily hair. I’m a mixed breed Caribbean woman – Puerto Rican, Danish, French and Jamaican. Versions of Black and white.”

READ MORE: Karrine Steffans Describes Alleged Sex Acts with Trey Songz, Michael B. Jordan, Chris Brown | LISTEN

“I am literally not like you in any way, so you’ve gotta stop expecting me to have hair just like yours and assuming my shit can’t be real,” Steffans added. 

She concluded: “No makeup. No wig, And I’m killing y’all STILL at almost 44 years old. Don’t talk to me. Talk to your therapist.”

The 43-year-old Virgin Islands native failed to explain why she has to press her roots if her hair doesn’t get kinky or “nappy.”

Steffans is known for her best-selling “Vixen” books in which she goes into graphic details about the famous men she had sex with. Rappers and athletes dubbed her “Superhead” due to her oral skills. 

Several social media users are mocking Steffans following her statement about her “good hair”. One person commented under the SandraRose story: “Kerraine is not African American by ethnicity, it’s been said for a long time she is a St. Thomian / Virgin Islander. However the bull$hit colorist statement she conjured up because someone questioned wether hair is weave is ignorant AF”.

Another wrote, “I rather be nappy headed rather than a d!€k su€kin hoe who’s had more come in her than sp€rm bank.”

A third added, “With all due respect, Karrine has manage to stay on the blogs for damn near 20 years when all she did was sell p*ssy and sell some hoe books….She might be a thot from the Virgin Islands but you have to admit that she knows how to keep her name alive.”

Another commenter noted, “This b*tch is off her meds again. You’re correct, we’re nothing a like.I haven’t swallowed a million throat babies.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

