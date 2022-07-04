Caring Father Cuts His 10-Year-Old Locs to Support Young Daughter in Chemotherapy | VIDEO

*Kevin Stokes, who hails from Conway, Arkansas, cut his 10-year-old dreadlocks for the sake of his one-year-old daughter in chemotherapy. According to a Good Morning America report, he says he shaved his locs to support his little daughter Nova who lost her hair after she underwent chemotherapy.

Little Nova was diagnosed with stage four neuroblastoma in March when she was just nine months old. According to the American Cancer Society, neuroblastoma is a type of cancer that mainly affects the nerve cells of infants and young children. Each stage describes how much of the cancer is in the body. Stage four means cancer has spread to distant parts of the body such as bones, lymph, skin, liver, bone marrow, and other organs.

The baby’s parents still remember when they first made observations of the first signs of stomach swelling. They quickly rushed her to the emergency room. Speaking to “Good Morning America,” Nova’s mother, Nicolette Stokes, explained that all of that day, the baby was fine up until later that evening when she just seemed really tired. She added that they were devastated when they learned from the doctors that she had cancer.

“I think cancer was really the last thing on our minds when we spoke with the doctors,” said her husband, Kevin.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Usher’s Effortless ‘Tiny Desk’ Performance is A Master Class on How it’s Done | WATCH

After her first round of chemotherapy in April, Nova quickly started to lose her hair . Kevin says it was a very emotional day for the family when she began to lose her hair.

Says the wife, “It happened so fast. Like, it honestly happened in a span of a day. It started to fall out the previous night, and then the next day, it was just like over half her head was bald, so we went and just cut the rest.”

After a month, Kevin decided he would have to shave his 10-year-old locs because he “felt like it was something I needed to do.”

“I decided that I would cut my hair to support her and also bring awareness to neuroblastoma,” he explains. “Because everybody always asks me, ‘Why did you cut your hair? Why did you cut your hair?’ and that gives me a chance to explain to them what we’re going through and her diagnosis and her specific cancer.”

The family recorded Kevin’s hair transformation on TikTok video captioned “Anything for baby Nova.”