Sheetz Lowers Gas Prices Under $4 a Gallon for July 4 Weekend

*Select Sheetz gas stations are dropping the price on gas for the July 4th holiday.

Sheetz operates more than 630 convenience stores throughout six states: Pennsylvania, Maryland, Ohio, Virginia, West Virginia and North Carolina. The gas stations will be dropping prices under $4 a gallon — “reducing the price of fuel to $3.99 a gallon for Unleaded 88 and $3.49 a gallon for E85,” MSN reports.

As of Tuesday, the average price nationwide was $4.88 a gallon.

“Fear is not a good reason to move a market like the one for oil, but it is a powerful motivator,” Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson, said in a news release. “The cost of oil accounts for nearly $3 for every $4.89 at the gas pump. Consumers should find more relief when fueling up if oil prices drop further.”

READ MORE: Gas Station Refuses to Accept $20K Raised After Former Manager’s Costly Glitch

“It was $5 last week, and we’ve been paying $4.98. So, this is huge. Yeah. It’s a drop,” driver Mary Morley of Stroudsburg said while at the Sheetz, according to the report.

Other drivers are cautious about putting cheap fuel in their vesicles. The Sheetz price drop is only for flex fuel E85 and unleaded 88.

“Driving in, I even said it’s $4.89 still, like I don’t know where the difference in price is going to be.” said Rose Cordeiro, WFMZ reports.

“I was reading the little sign there, and I’m unsure about whether I should put it in my car,” Cordeiro continued. “It says for 2001 and newer, my car is a 2014. I just don’t know the long term effects it’s going to have my car.”

Per the report, Sheetz’s unleaded 88 can be used in vehicles 2001 or newer as well as light duty trucks.

“The only difference between regular gasoline and ADA is that it has a little bit higher ethanol concentration,” said driver Drivers like Jake Oravec.

“I’m not sure that saving $1 per gallon is really worth it if I’m going to erode my car in the long run,” said Rose.

Sheetz is advising drivers to check their owner’s manual to see if theor car is able to run with E85.