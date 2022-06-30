Thursday, June 30, 2022
HomeNews
News

Sheetz Lowers Gas Prices Under $4 a Gallon for July 4 Weekend

By Ny MaGee
0

Sheetz stations
Shillington, PA – June 30: The prices for gasoline on the sign at the Sheetz gas station on Lancaster Pike in Shillington Wednesday morning June 30, 2021. (Photo by Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images)

*Select Sheetz gas stations are dropping the price on gas for the July 4th holiday. 

Sheetz operates more than 630 convenience stores throughout six states: Pennsylvania, Maryland, Ohio, Virginia, West Virginia and North Carolina. The gas stations will be dropping prices under $4 a gallon — “reducing the price of fuel to $3.99 a gallon for Unleaded 88 and $3.49 a gallon for E85,” MSN reports.   

As of Tuesday, the average price nationwide was $4.88 a gallon.

“Fear is not a good reason to move a market like the one for oil, but it is a powerful motivator,” Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson, said in a news release. “The cost of oil accounts for nearly $3 for every $4.89 at the gas pump. Consumers should find more relief when fueling up if oil prices drop further.”

READ MORE: Gas Station Refuses to Accept $20K Raised After Former Manager’s Costly Glitch

“It was $5 last week, and we’ve been paying $4.98. So, this is huge. Yeah. It’s a drop,” driver Mary Morley of Stroudsburg said while at the Sheetz, according to the report. 

Other drivers are cautious about putting cheap fuel in their vesicles. The Sheetz price drop is only for flex fuel E85 and unleaded 88. 

“Driving in, I even said it’s $4.89 still, like I don’t know where the difference in price is going to be.” said Rose Cordeiro, WFMZ reports. 

“I was reading the little sign there, and I’m unsure about whether I should put it in my car,” Cordeiro continued. “It says for 2001 and newer, my car is a 2014. I just don’t know the long term effects it’s going to have my car.”

Per the report,  Sheetz’s unleaded 88 can be used in vehicles 2001 or newer as well as light duty trucks.

“The only difference between regular gasoline and ADA is that it has a little bit higher ethanol concentration,” said driver Drivers like Jake Oravec. 

“I’m not sure that saving $1 per gallon is really worth it if I’m going to erode my car in the long run,” said Rose. 

Sheetz is advising drivers to check their owner’s manual to see if theor car is able to run with E85.

Previous articleSherri Shepherd Shares Funny Story About Masturbating At Her Age | Video
Next articleWalmart Offering $200K Per Year for New Store Managers
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO