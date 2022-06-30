J. Alphonse Nicholson Reacts to Outrage Over His Gay Sex Scene in ‘P-Valley’

*“P-Valley” star J. Alphonse Nicholson (who plays Lil Murda on the show) is speaking out about the outrage over his character’s gay sex scene in a recent episode.

The male-on-male sex scene between Lil Murda and Big Teak in Sunday’s episode left many viewers outraged. In response to the criticism, Nicholson took to Twitter to address the homophobic comments, The Jasmine Brand reports.

”The love is real the hate is real,” J wrote. “As an actor the ultimate goal is to be as believable as possible. Relax, precise, fierce. Although @PValleySTARZ is a fictional story I’m grateful for the real conversations that are being had. Job well done. #PValleyStarz #LILMURDA #steadygrind”

It’s worth noting that J. Alphonse Nicholson identifies as a straight man and is married to a woman, Nafeesa Nicholson.

READ MORE: ‘P-Valley’ Season 2 Premiere Draws 4.5 Million Viewers, Megan Thee Stallion to Guest Star

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TheYBF (@theybf_daily)

In an interview with Vulture, J. Alphonse opened up about the popular TV series for gay viewers.

“There’s so many layers to it,” he said. “I think Lil Murda is in love with Uncle Clifford, and he wants to continue to find himself with her and explore that relationship. But he also realizes the friendship and the brotherhood that he has with Teak and knows the relief that Teak needs and then also probably the relief that Lil Murda needs for himself. You know, there might have been some selfish reasons in there, but at the same time, I think it was very selfless to come in and comfort his friend and comfort his ex-lover, his once-companion. I don’t think we’ve ever seen anything on TV like that before.”

He continued, “Sex scenes are just uncomfortable — it doesn’t matter what your sexual preference is or who you like or what you like, it’s just uncomfortable because there are so many people in the room and lights and cameras and all these things. But we knew we had a job to do. I got a real feeling that we both understood that we were gonna make history. We both felt what that energy was gonna be and locked in and got it done.”

According to the report, Sunday’s “P-Valley” episode also featured a lesbian sex scene in the episode between stripper Mercedes (played by Brandee Evans) and Farrah (played by Shamika Cotton), but it’s not being talked about as much as the male-on-male action.