Thursday, June 30, 2022
HomeNews
News

J. Alphonse Nicholson Reacts to Outrage Over His Gay Sex Scene in ‘P-Valley’

By Ny MaGee
0

J. Alphose Nicholson as Lil Murda S2 Pvalley
J. Alphonse Nicholson – photo via STARZ

*“P-Valley” star J. Alphonse Nicholson (who plays Lil Murda on the show) is speaking out about the outrage over his character’s gay sex scene in a recent episode. 

The male-on-male sex scene between Lil Murda and Big Teak in Sunday’s episode left many viewers outraged. In response to the criticism, Nicholson took to Twitter to address the homophobic comments, The Jasmine Brand reports. 

”The love is real the hate is real,” J wrote. “As an actor the ultimate goal is to be as believable as possible. Relax, precise, fierce. Although @PValleySTARZ is a fictional story I’m grateful for the real conversations that are being had. Job well done. #PValleyStarz #LILMURDA #steadygrind”

It’s worth noting that J. Alphonse Nicholson identifies as a straight man and is married to a woman, Nafeesa Nicholson.

READ MORE: ‘P-Valley’ Season 2 Premiere Draws 4.5 Million Viewers, Megan Thee Stallion to Guest Star

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TheYBF (@theybf_daily)

In an interview with Vulture, J. Alphonse opened up about the popular TV series for gay viewers. 

“There’s so many layers to it,” he said. “I think Lil Murda is in love with Uncle Clifford, and he wants to continue to find himself with her and explore that relationship. But he also realizes the friendship and the brotherhood that he has with Teak and knows the relief that Teak needs and then also probably the relief that Lil Murda needs for himself. You know, there might have been some selfish reasons in there, but at the same time, I think it was very selfless to come in and comfort his friend and comfort his ex-lover, his once-companion. I don’t think we’ve ever seen anything on TV like that before.”

He continued, “Sex scenes are just uncomfortable — it doesn’t matter what your sexual preference is or who you like or what you like, it’s just uncomfortable because there are so many people in the room and lights and cameras and all these things. But we knew we had a job to do. I got a real feeling that we both understood that we were gonna make history. We both felt what that energy was gonna be and locked in and got it done.”

According to the report, Sunday’s “P-Valley” episode also featured a lesbian sex scene in the episode between stripper Mercedes (played by Brandee Evans) and Farrah (played by Shamika Cotton), but it’s not being talked about as much as the male-on-male action.

Previous articleEUR VIDEO THROWBACK: Anita Ward’s ‘Ring My Bell’ Was Originally Written for Stacy Lattisaw
Next article‘Tamron Hall’ Returns for 4th Season on Sept. 6 – Host Wins SECOND Daytime Emmy
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO