Wednesday, June 29, 2022
HomeNews
News

51 Migrants Found Dead in Texas Truck, Bodies Covered in Spices to Hide Odor | Video

By Ny MaGee
0

*At least 51 migrants were found dead inside of a sweltering hot 18-wheeler near San Antonio Monday afternoon. Two men have been charged in connection with the deaths, according to criminal complaints filed in US District Court for the Western District of Texas.

According to reports, the smugglers are said to have driven the migrants into Texas by pretending to be workers for a local company. Juan Claudio D’Luna-Mendez and Juan Francisco D’Luna-Bilbao have been charged with “possession of a weapon by an alien illegally in the United States,” according to the criminal complaints that were filed the same day the migrants were found.

Authorities believe the two men cloned the semi-truck of a legit business in the Rio Grande Valley in order to skirt law enforcement.

According to the New York Post, the victims in the truck were allegedly sprinkled with steak seasoning and other spices to mask their odor.

READ MORE: Texas Gov. Abbot’s Gonna Send Buses of Immigrants to D.C. | WATCH

The bodies were discovered when cries for help were heard coming from the 18-wheeler that was abandoned on Monday. According to the San Antonio Express-News said, some of the migrants tried to escape as the truck was moving. Several bodies were found for blocks near where the truck was abandoned. First responders reportedly found 16 survivors suffering heat stroke and exhaustion. They were transported to a local hospital where several of them remain in critical condition. 

The owner of a local Alamo-based trucking company said the smugglers painted the semi to match one of his own, even copying his vehicle’s Department of Transportation registration number.

“Officers researched the Texas registration plate on the semi-truck and found a residence in San Antonio, Texas as the truck’s registered address with Texas motor vehicle records,” the police affidavit said, CNN reports. 

Per the report, the San Antonio Police Department set up surveillance at the residence “and observed a Ford F-250 leave the residence with a single Hispanic male driving.” According to the affidavit, the man was identified as D’Luna-Bilbao.

The medical examiner continues to determine the causes of death, as investigators work to identify all of the victims. Officials said some of the migrants are teens. 

“Some of them are under the age of 18, but we have to ask you to understand what we have in material there to try and identify individuals cannot be perfectly matched to the individual,” said Bexar County Asst. PIO Tom Peine. 

According to reports, the smugglers are Mexican nationals residing in the US illegally. The death toll includes people from Mexico, Guatemala and Honduras, according to law enforcement. 

“This is the worst human-smuggling event in the United States. This sheds light on how dangerous human smuggling is,” said Craig Larrabee, Homeland Security Investigations San Antonio acting special agent in charge.

“In the past, smuggling organizations were mom and pop. Now they are organized and tied in with the cartels. So you have a criminal organization who has no regard for the safety of the migrants. They are treated like commodities rather than people,” he told CNN.

Previous articleR. Kelly Fan Arrested For Threatening Prosecutors In Sex Trafficking Case
Next articleJoe Madison: Legendary Radio Host Signs New Multi-Year Deal with SiriusXM
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO