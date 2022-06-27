Michael Jackson Estate Claims House Guest Stole Singer’s Items After Death

*Michael Jackson’s estate claim that several of the King of Pop’s personal items were jacked by a man who was engaged to one of Jackson’s siblings.

The man at the center of the issue is Jeffre Phillips, who was engaged to one of Michael’s siblings when he died, TMZ reports. According to the outlet, Phillips stayed at MJ’s Carolwood House for over a week right after Jackson’s death on June 25, 2009.

During his time on the property, Phillps reportedly stole items including “Jackson’s iPhone, California driver’s license, prescription pill bottles that were still filled, clothes, Jackson’s handwritten notes, video cameras, computers, hard drives, and a briefcase with personal and business papers,” per Complex.

Phillips also made off with the pajamas that Jackson was wearing the day that he died, as well as a resuscitator tube.

READ MORE: Chris Brown Concedes He’s Not More Talented Than Michael Jackson as Some of His Fans Claim | WATCH

It’s unclear which Jackson sibling Phillips was engaged to in 2009. Jackson’s estate is taking legal action against Phillips, the details of which are unclear.

Meanwhile, speaking of siblings, MJ’s sister Janet Jackson recently made time in her busy schedule to visit her longtime friend of 24 years, Missy Elliott — and the moment was shared on social media.

We previously reported that Missy took to Instagram on June 8, to reveal that Jackson hopped on an overseas flight from London to spend quality time with her.

“Let me tell you something, y’all don’t have a friend like I got. She hopped on a plane and came— I don’t even know where she came from, but she’s here. That’s a real friend! Y’all give it up for Miss Janet Jackson,” Missy said in a video.

In the video caption, Missy explained that she had been feeling emotionally drained and lonely following the COVID pandemic and lockdown, and Jackson responded by paying her a much-needed visit.

Missy wrote: “For the last 2 years I’m sure like for many it was really emotionally draining.. Going from being outside to being isolated from family & friends. Well the other day @janetjackson & I was chopping it up on the phone & I spoke about how I missed everyone & how this year I wanted to make sure I see her & she casually said I’ll fly to where you are on the 5th. Well honestly I didn’t think much of it just because she is my friend for 24 years she is still Ms. Jackson if you NASTY & stay BOOKED & BUSY since 7 years old be VERY CLEAR???but sure enough the 5th came & she text me & said I’m here? I began to tear up because she flew all the way from LONDON & spent two days with me & we cut up & laughed for 2 days straight!”

She continued, “I sure needed that just to laugh & feel at peace??Jj I Love you til Earth is No More! You don’t have to sell another album you will always be THE ICONIC THE LEGENDARY THE FASHIONISTA MOTHA to me??? Thank you for being a Freeeeeeen??.”

Check out the full post below.