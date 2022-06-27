Ciara Announces Her New Campaign for Rice Krispies Treats

*Ciara has teamed up with Kellogg’s Rice Krispies Treats for a new campaign that “embodies those small, everyday moments with family that are most important when fostering bigger connections over time.”

The brand joined forces with the Grammy Award-Winning singer/songwriter, producer, entrepreneur and philanthropist to write “Treat,” a new track “inspired by real data2 sourced from real families’ and families’ moments of connection—that will stick with you and fuel even more togetherness,” per press release.

“When we sat down to write ‘Treat,’ we were so inspired by the sweet traditions shared by families like ours,” said Ciara. “As a mom and busy parent, I know the power of finding connection in the smaller things and the magic that music has to bring us together, which is why I invited my son and daughter to sing on this track with me! It’s a little moment of love we’ll always remember, and we cannot wait to see what our fans will share on TikTok to help us finish the music video.”

Per press release, “To join the fun on TikTok with Ciara and Rice Krispies Treats, share a special moment (or two, or three, or four) on TikTok by using the “Treat” audio and #OurTreatEntry for the chance to be featured in the music video and win a year’s supply of Rice Krispies Treats to keep the ooey-gooey moments going all summer long. Find full rules and requirements here.”

“Whether you are a kid or just a kid at heart, pulling apart Rice Krispies Treats with someone you love is a great way to turn small moments into big connections,” said Heidi Ray, Senior Director of Brand Marketing for Kellogg’s Portable Wholesome Snacks. “Partnering with Ciara has been a dream for us, and we are thrilled to give families and friends a soundtrack to inspire those mini moments.”

Ciara spoke to Vibe about the new campaign. Check out excerpts from the interview below.

VIBE: What made you want to partner with Kellogg’s and Rice Krispies for the song “Treat” and the whole campaign?

Ciara: I got to put a little bit of the artist in me in this. My kids also joined me on this song, which was really cute and really sweet. I think for them, this is their big debut. Back together with mama, both of them at the same time together. So, it just was a special moment all the way around. And I think that that’s what it’s about. Right? There’s nothing better than family fun. And it really is the simplest moments that have the biggest impact in our lives.

It really is the simple moments that I think not only do them good, but it does me good, too. I feel fulfilled. When I got asked to be a part of this beautiful campaign, I was so excited. I was also honored. I’ve loved Rice Krispies Treats since I was a little girl. I don’t know who hasn’t. I mean, it’s just such a timeless classic snack and cereal as well.

I love that. As far as the campaign’s TikTok challenge, it’s going to be through the hashtag #ourtreatentry. What exactly are you looking for in these entries?

We’re going to do this really cool TikTok activation where people can also upload their videos of their family fun. And then we’ll make this cool big video that will be created in the end of it. And then if you get real lucky, you can also get a year-round supply of Rice Krispies Treats. You can get it for a whole year. So it’s exciting. It’s all fun stuff, and it’s a lot of treats. So, I’m excited. I’m really, really honored and proud to be a part of it.

How do you know someone is being authentic with their family versus someone who may just want the lifetime supply of Rice Krispie Treats? What are you looking for?

Listen, I think you always can see when something’s authentic and when it isn’t. But I think more than anything, anything that someone puts up is going to be fun. It’s all about just literally good times. We’ve got to feel the good energy. We’ve got to see something, we’ve got to feel something. I think that sometimes the simplest things can give you the greatest feeling.

We want to feel those good vibes. Turn it up. Turn up the celebration. Turn up the good times. Turn up the interactions. If something silly happens, let the camera roll, get it. Because it’s all good. It’s all silliness. I mean just everything, it’s all a part of it. As long as we can feel those good vibes and feel that energy coming through. Listen, it’s up for anyone. It’s up for grabs for anyone. It should be cute.

You can now stream “Treat” on Rice Krispies Treats’ Spotify and YouTube pages! This fall, the “Treat” music video will be released exclusively on Rice Krispies Treats channels, featuring Ciara and real fans, according to the news release.