Taraji P. Henson Admits She’s Ready to Leave U.S. Due to Racism

*Taraji P. Henson says she is seriously considering moving out of the U.S. because she’s exhausted by the “pressures of being Black” in America.

“I’m really considering getting up out of here, leaving and living in another country,” she said on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast. “That’s something that comes with 50, you get tired of fighting. I’m tired.”

She added “I just don’t want to have to do another hashtag … I fought, I chanted, I marched. I’m tired.”

“I want to go where there’s neutral ground,” Henson continued. “I want to just be. And be happy. I want to be called ‘Bella’ every day, drink wine and swat flies on the porch. Stress-free,” she continued.

“There’s something that happens when you turn 50, where all of your f—s are behind you. I’ve accomplished a lot and I’m going to do what I want to do.” She explained, “I’m at the point now where if I say, ‘I quit, I’m going to go travel the world,’ I can. It’s so freeing.”

Henson is gearing up to host the BET Awards on Sunday and says she is looking forward to an overseas girl’s trip following the event.

“Me and Mary [J. Blige] have been trying to do this trip for so long but our schedules just keep getting crazy. I just told her ‘Look, enough is enough, I need a vacation!'”

Henson inked an overall deal with BET Studios back in March and will produce and star in content for the network through her TPH Entertainment production company.

“I am honored to return as the host of the BET Awards and share the stage with so many powerful and prolific artists; you can even say it is the ‘empire’ of Black Excellence,” the “Empire” actress previously shared in a statement, Vibe reports. “Working with amazing partners like Scott and Connie at BET and Jesse Collins Entertainment is a creative’s dream. I can’t wait to celebrate Black music, entertainment, and culture with our viewers on what will be one unforgettable night.”

Meanwhile, Henson is set to star film musical adaptation of “The Color Purple” as Shug Avery. The film is due in December 2023.