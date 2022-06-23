Thursday, June 23, 2022
Tina Lawson Gushes About Beyoncé’s New ‘Renaissance’ Album

By Ny MaGee
beyonce and tina
Getty

*Beyoncé’s mother Tina Lawson has teased fans about what they can accept from her daughter’s highly-anticipated “Renaissance” album.

Speaking to reporters at the HollyRod’s Foundation 2022 DesignCare Gala, Ms. Tina gushed, “I’m a fan too. I’m very, very excited,” she said, according to The Blast

“I just posted recently that I really miss her singing, and I do. I’m as excited as everybody else. I can’t wait for you guys to hear it,” she added. 

“She put two years of love into this. Many, many nights [she spent] all night working. I can’t wait for the world to hear it,” Lawson said. 

READ MORE:  Beyoncé Drops New Single ‘Break My Soul’ Ahead of ‘Renaissance’ Album

 

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

Earlier this week, Beyoncé released new music ahead of her upcoming album that’s set to drop next month.  

On Monday, the Grammy Award-winning artist released the single “Break My Soul.” As reported by PEOPLE, the house track samples Robin S’s 1993 hit “Show Me Love” and Big Freedia’s “Explode.”

The new single comes ahead of Beyoncé’s seventh solo studio album, “Renaissance,” which is set for release on July 29. The album is the follow-up to 2016’s critically acclaimed “Lemonade.”

The surprise announcement for the new album coincides with the latest issue of Britsh Vogue which features Queen Bey on the cover. She previewed some of the new music for editor-in-chief Edward Enninful, who describes being “transported back to the clubs of my youth.”

Enninful noted the “Soaring vocals and fierce beats” and wrote in the issue: “I want to get up and start throwing moves. It’s music I love to my core. Music that makes you rise, that turns your mind to cultures and subcultures, to our people past and present, music that will unite so many on the dance floor, music that touches your soul. As ever with Beyoncé, it is all about the intent.” 

He added, “The creation has been a long process, she explains, with the pandemic giving her far longer to spend thinking and re-thinking every decision. Just the way she likes it,” he wrote.

Have a listen to “Break My Soul” via the YouTube clip below. 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

