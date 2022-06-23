Tina Lawson Gushes About Beyoncé’s New ‘Renaissance’ Album

*Beyoncé’s mother Tina Lawson has teased fans about what they can accept from her daughter’s highly-anticipated “Renaissance” album.

Speaking to reporters at the HollyRod’s Foundation 2022 DesignCare Gala, Ms. Tina gushed, “I’m a fan too. I’m very, very excited,” she said, according to The Blast.

“I just posted recently that I really miss her singing, and I do. I’m as excited as everybody else. I can’t wait for you guys to hear it,” she added.

“She put two years of love into this. Many, many nights [she spent] all night working. I can’t wait for the world to hear it,” Lawson said.

Earlier this week, Beyoncé released new music ahead of her upcoming album that’s set to drop next month.

On Monday, the Grammy Award-winning artist released the single “Break My Soul.” As reported by PEOPLE, the house track samples Robin S’s 1993 hit “Show Me Love” and Big Freedia’s “Explode.”

The new single comes ahead of Beyoncé’s seventh solo studio album, “Renaissance,” which is set for release on July 29. The album is the follow-up to 2016’s critically acclaimed “Lemonade.”

The surprise announcement for the new album coincides with the latest issue of Britsh Vogue which features Queen Bey on the cover. She previewed some of the new music for editor-in-chief Edward Enninful, who describes being “transported back to the clubs of my youth.”

Enninful noted the “Soaring vocals and fierce beats” and wrote in the issue: “I want to get up and start throwing moves. It’s music I love to my core. Music that makes you rise, that turns your mind to cultures and subcultures, to our people past and present, music that will unite so many on the dance floor, music that touches your soul. As ever with Beyoncé, it is all about the intent.”

He added, “The creation has been a long process, she explains, with the pandemic giving her far longer to spend thinking and re-thinking every decision. Just the way she likes it,” he wrote.

