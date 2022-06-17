The Pulse of Entertainment: Gospel Superstar Tamela Mann to Release Live version of ‘Overcomer’

*“I wanted a comeback. Something with a different vibe and for me live goes to another place,” said Grammy Award-winning Tamela Mann about the July 22, 2022 release of her new album “Overcomer: Deluxe Edition” (The Orchard), which is a continuation of the original “Overcomer” project offering live versions of the original tracks and includes some new songs.

“Even ‘Take Me to the King’ is a comeback – to do it live…would really touch the people,” Tamela said. “I’m excited about it though it was a few people in the room (when recorded live) it felt like there was a 1,000. I want to give hope.”

The “Overcomer: Deluxe Edition” album’s arrival started with the release of the single “He Did It For Me,” which reached #1 on Billboard’s Gospel Airplay Chart. The project features the assistance of Kirk Franklin, Tim Rogers and The Fellas, Yolanda Adams, Wyclef Jean and Todd Dulaney. Songwriters on the project include Travis Green (“Finished”)

The Billboard Award winner said the title of the project, “Comes from different things I’ve been dealing with and I realized something, that’s it’s not finished. I have to complete the path He has given me.”

Also a Stellar and Dove Award winner, Tamela Mann is the first Gospel artist with nine #1 Gospel Airplay Chart toppers.

“The message is keep working at it,” said Mann when I asked. “I want to encourage people that we’re overcomers. I want you to also mention my clothing line for sizes 12 – 22!”

The businesswoman started listing her business ventures out to me that she wanted her fans to know about which seems to touch most areas of a woman (clothes, cosmetics). Most noted for her platinum single “Take Me to the King” Tamela Mann is also an actress, author and producer. Married to actor David Mann (“Meet the Browns,” “House of Payne”) who she duets with on the album “Us Against the World,” Tamela also stars with David in the docu-series “The Manns, a comedy show “Mann & Wife,” and Tyler Perry’s “Assisted Living” and “Mann Family Dinner” on MannTV (Youtube). They also run Tillymann Entertainment. www.TamelaMann.com

