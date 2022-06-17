Lil Wayne Denied Entry Into UK for Music Festival

*Lil Wayne was set to perform at the Strawberries and Creem festival but was forced to pull out after being denied entry into the UK.

The rapper was set to serve up his first UK performance in years on Saturday (June 18). As reported by the BBC, his “2011 UK tour was cancelled after his visa application was reportedly rejected by UK border authorities due to prior convictions,” the outlet writes.

Organizers of the Strawberries and Creem festival said in a statement on their website: “Due to extreme circumstances beyond our control or influence, we are very sorry to inform you that Lil Wayne is now unable to perform at the festival…

“Lil Wayne has been refused entry to the UK directly by the Home Office in a last-minute decision. We are deeply disappointed by this sudden and negative ruling.”

READ MORE: Lil Wayne Threatens to ‘Piss’ in Mark Cuban’s Mouth

The Home Office said: “Any individual who has been sentenced to a custodial sentence of 12 months or more must have their application refused.”

Ludacris has reportedly been tapped to fill in Weezy’s spot with a “UK exclusive” set on Saturday.

The Strawberries and Creem music event will run for three days at Childerley Orchard in Cambridge.

Meanwhile, we reported previously that Lil Wayne was named in the 88-page indictment against rappers Young Thug and Gunna, along with over two dozen people associated with Young Slime Life (YSL).

Weezy (born Dwayne Carter) is listed as a victim in the indictment because YSL associate allegedly Jimmy Winfrey shot at the hip-hop star’s tour bus in April 2015, according to the New York Times.

We previously reported, via Hollywood Unlocked, that journalist Michael Seiden of local Atlanta news station WSBTV revealed last month that Young Thug and his artist Gunna and 26 other members of YSL have been accused of RICO charges. According to Seiden, “The indictment includes charges of conspiring to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, murder, armed robbery, participation in criminal street gang activity.”

Prosecutors say YSL is a “criminal street gang that started in late 2012 in the Cleveland Avenue area of ATL.”

After Young Thug’s arrest, his lawyer, Brian Steel, said his client had “committed no crime whatsoever and we will fight to my last drop of blood to clear him,” The Guardian reports.