Mo’Nique and Netflix Reach Settlement in Discrimination Lawsuit

*Mo’Nique has reached a settlement with Netflix related to a discrimination lawsuit she filed against the streamer in 2019.

We reported previously that Mo felt she was slighted by the company after being offered pennies for a comedy special, which she turned down. She said at the time that Netflix offered comedian Amy Schumer $11 million for an hour-long stand-up special (she eventually got $13 mil), but only offered Mo’Nique $500,000 for a special.

Netflix responded to Mo’s lawsuit in a statement: “We care deeply about inclusion, equity, and diversity and take any accusations of discrimination very seriously. We believe our opening offer to Mo’Nique was fair — which is why we will be fighting this lawsuit.”

Netflix sought to have Mo’s lawsuit dismissed, stating in a filing: “Plaintiff fails, however, to allege any facts showing that the compensation offered her was the product of discrimination. To the contrary, her Complaint contradicts its core premise by noting that other persons of color, other women, and another African- American woman (like Plaintiff) have been paid substantially more money to create comedy specials for Netflix’s streaming service than what was offered to Plaintiff. And Plaintiff fails to explain why she was entitled to be offered what the stars to whom she compares herself were offered for creating such comedy specials.”

Mo’Nique’s lawsuit stated, “When the talent was not a Black woman, Netflix offered to pay, and did pay, astronomically more than it pays to Black women like it offered to Mo’Nique…In short, Netflix’s offer to Mo’Nique perpetuates the drastic page gap forced upon Black women in America’s workforce.”

In the latest update related to the case, the two sides have “moved to dismiss the suit” this week, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Specifics regarding the agreement have not been made public.

The Oscar-winning actress previously noted evidence of Netflix’s biases, specifically when former Chief Communications Officer Jonathan Friedland used the n-word twice during company meetings. Accused rapist and alleged pedophile Kevin Spacey reportedly did the same while filming “House of Cards” for the company.

Mo’Nique also cited a major pay gap on the Netflix hit, “The Crown,” to illustrate alleged discrimination in her lawsuit. She says the actress who plays Queen Elizabeth II was paid $14k per episode less than the actor who played Prince Philip — and the company only righted the wrong after there was a public outcry about it.