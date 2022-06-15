Saucy Santana Claps Back at Beyonce’s Fans Over His Shady Tweets About Blue Ivy

*Saucy Santana has clapped back at Beyonce’s fans who are coming for him over his shady comments about the singer’s daughter, Blue Ivy Carter.

We previously reported that several past tweets showed the openly queer rapper calling Beyoncé’s pregnancy glow “dry,” and young Blue Ivy nappy-headed.

Santana also insinuated Blue Ivy wasn’t as cute as Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West. Fans were clearly not here for Santana targeting Bey, especially as he just dropped a new song sampling her 2003 hit “Crazy In Love.”

Santana deleted his old tweets, but the BeyHive is still giving him hell.

READ MORE: Saucy Santana’s Old Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Hate Tweets Coming Back to Bite Him

The tweets in question, interesting response pic.twitter.com/MH89XGPvJ9 — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) June 11, 2022

Responding to the backlash, Santana described Bey’s loyalists as “Fake woke a** b*tches”.

“People don’t care about old tweets,” he wrote on Friday, June 10. “The internet have this weird thing with power! Thinking they have the power to cancel someone… NEWS FLASH! You don’t! Y’all think y’all have someone by the balls about situations you don’t give a damn about.”

“Stop all that cap! Tryna ruin ppl Careers cuz you at home miserable and broke,” he added. “I was miserable and broke, too, making childish, hateful tweets in 2014. I’m 28 years old. A grown-ass adult. A completely different mindset on life from when I was 20. But, yall knew dat.”

Check out some of the Twitter reactions to his old tweets below:

DaBaby talks about DL dudes and he needs to be canceled. Santana makes fun of a little black girl, and he needs to be given a second chance. Interesting which one holds more weight in todays society. — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) June 14, 2022

But not even just Santana but it’s disgusting the way grown ass men & women came for Blue Ivy..a little ass girl with black features..then y’all couldn’t wait to compare her to a biracial child(north west)..comparing complexions, hair length/texture, noses…it was SICK — Trevante Rhodes Baby Momma (@Breonuh_) June 10, 2022