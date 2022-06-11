The Pulse of Entertainment: Najee’s ‘Savior Fair’ Features Alyson Williams and Barry Eastmond

*“I’m inspired by working with different people,” said iconic saxophonist Najee about the motivation for his recent album “Savior Fair” (Shanachie Entertainment).

The Grammy Award-winning Jazz musician, who is also a flutist, enlisted the assistance of R&B singer Alyson Williams; Jazz singer/pianist Frank McComb; keyboardist Chris ‘Big Dog’ Davis; keyboardist Barry Eastmond; guitarist Adam Hawley; guitarist Paul Brown and Robert Herbert on his new project. The “Savior Fair” album offers originals and Najee’s version of songs by Antonio Carlos Jobim, Terri Lyne Carrington and Brenda Russell, and Michael Henderson.

“We sent out a challenge to name the titled,” he said when I asked about the meaning behind the title.

The new project also features Freddie Fox on guitar, Al Turner on bass, Jay Williams on drums and David Dyson on bass and keyboards.

“Written in the late 70’s, ‘Valentine Love’ is Norman Connor-Michael Henderson’s. It features Alyson Williams. We decided two years ago that it would be a good cover song,” Najee added about one of the songs on his new project.

The Billboard #1 musician is currently on tour promoting the “Savior Fair” album stopping next in Chicago on July 9, 2022, July 16th in Colorado, August 6th in Atlanta, August 27th in Milwaukee, September 4th in Memphis, September 17th in Atlantic City, and November 10th in Virginia.

Najee’s long career began touring as a musician for Chaka Khan in 1983. Three years later he debuted as a solo artist with the “Theme” (EMI/Capitol) project and it earned him a Grammy Award nomination for Best Jazz Album. In 1987 he was the opening act for the Freddie Jackson “Tasty Love” tour. Najee continued to release solo projects carving a place in the history of American Jazz. In 1998 Najee performed at Nelson Mandela’s birthday celebration along with Stevie Wonder and Chaka Khan. He has also performed at the White House as a special guest of President Bill Clinton. www.NajeeOfficial.com

