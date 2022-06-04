Mariah Carey Sued Over Her Iconic ‘All I Want for Christmas is You’ Song | LISTEN & Compare Songs

*Mariah Carey is being sued for apparently ripping off “All I Want For Christmas Is You” by another artist (Andy Stone) who claims she was inspired by his song and used the same title. (Scroll down to listen to the two songs. You decide if she ripped him off.)

Stone is suing Mariah Carey for copyright infringement and claims he co-wrote and recorded a song titled “All I Want For Christmas Is You” years before Carey dropped her legendary holiday hit.

The lawsuit states Stone recorded the song in 1989 in Nashville, Tennessee, and claims the song was a hit at the time. The single even appeared on the Billboard chart in 1993 during the Christmas season as reported by TMZ.

However, Mariah Carey released her song in 1994 with an accompanying music video and became one of her biggest singles to date. Stone further claimed that her team didn’t reach out to him for permission to use the title.

Wait. There’s more …

Carey’s song appeared on her 1994 album “Merry Christmas,” and has long received widespread play on radio and in retail shopping environments during the holiday season.

It has also topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart every year since 2019, despite having been recorded a quarter-century earlier. “All I Want for Christmas Is You” was Carey’s 19th No. 1 song, one fewer than the Beatles.

It wasn’t clear from the complaint when Stone first learned about Carey’s song.

The complaint said Stone’s lawyers first contacted the defendants in April 2021 about their alleged unauthorized use, but were “unable to come to any agreement.”

Stone’s lawyers did not immediately respond to requests for additional comment.