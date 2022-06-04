Go ‘Head Shaggy! Mr. Boombastic Receives Honorary Degree from Brown University | WATCH-His-Speech

*In 2019, the superstar reggae and dancehall entertainer Shaggy told The Gleaner that he was born for greatness. “I come from a Rae Town tenement,” he added. “But I understood that you can’t form fool when you are ‘the chosen.’ Man is just a tool for that higher power, and you have to do what is great.”

Last Saturday, Shaggy entered another level of greatness when he walked up to the podium to be conferred with the honorary Doctor of Fine Arts degree from Brown University, which is a highly respected Ivy League institution located in Providence, Rhode Island, USA.

Shaggy delivered the oration to the Class of 2020 graduates who had missed their in-person ceremony because of the Covid-19 pandemic. He then got to singing, filling the auditorium with the dancehall and reggae vibes. He performed some of his hit songs, as the graduates sang along and danced.

Brown University had this to say about Shaggy: “Your style, your voice and your influence on Reggae and the genre’s growth in American pop culture, cannot be overstated. You are recognized the world over for your success as a musician, your leadership, and philanthropy…”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: TikTok Introduces A New Crediting Tool That Favors Black Creators in Collecting Due

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaggy Aka Mr Boombastic O.D (@direalshaggy)

The moment Shaggy posted the video clip on his social media pages, his fellow reggae stars, friends and fans filled the comments sections with congratulatory messages. Nikky Bourbon, Kemar Highcon, Gramps Morgan, Tennille Amor, Tarrus Riley, Spice, Ding Dong, Tony ‘CD’ Kelly, Gene Noble, Don Corleonie, and OMI are some of his colleagues who poured in their joy.

Several music industry players also helped spread the news of Shaggy’s new level of greatness by sharing the video, partly or entirely. Joe Bogdanovich, the Downsound Entertainment CEO and whose brother, wife, and daughter are Brown University alumni, could not hide his joy.

Speaking to the Gleaner, he said, “Thinking of all the work that Shaggy and his team [put in] to get there to receive such an honor, and looking at the enthusiastic graduates cheering for Mr. Bombastic, gave me a feeling of proudness for this Jamaican artiste. A deep congratulations from me and DSE. Your service is something to count on and respect. Keep it up, up, up.”