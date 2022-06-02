Florida Girl, 10, Fatally Shoots Woman Who ‘Hit My Momma’ | Video

*A 10-year-old girl Orlando girl is in police custody after she fatally shot a woman who got into a fight with her mother on Memorial Day.

The girl and her mother, Lakrisha Isaac, 31, were taken into custody following the killing of their neighbor, 41-year-old Lashun Rodgers, New York Post reports.

The incident occurred Monday night outside the Jernigan Gardens Apartments on Mercy Drive, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Rodgers was grilling outside her unit Monday night when Isaac, who neighbors claimed was drunk, walked up to the woman and slapped her, according to WIFR.

OTHER NEWS: Sarah Rector: At Age 11 She Became America’s Richest Black Girl in 1913

Orlando police say during a fight with another woman, 31 year old Lakrisha Isaac, handed her 10 yr old daughter a bag with a firearm. It was the 10 yr old girl who then fired two shots killing 41 yr old Lashun Rogers at the Windsor Cove Apartments Monday night. pic.twitter.com/G2axYD6Si1 — Amanda Dukes (@AmandaDukesWESH) May 31, 2022

Here’s more from The Post:

Rodgers slapped Isaac back, and the two women began fighting. At one point, police said Isaac handed her daughter a bag that contained a gun. The 10-year-old pulled the loaded firearm out of the purse and squeezed off two rounds, striking Rodgers. The victim was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead. The girl’s mother, Isaac, was arrested on charges of manslaughter by culpable negligence, child neglect, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and aggravated assault with a firearm.

The victim’s boyfriend claimed he heard the girl shout, ”She shouldn’t have hit my momma.” When he tried to help Rodgers, Isaac took the gun from her daughter and pointed it at him, police said. The man reportedly ran back to his apartment until Isaac and her daughter retreated to their own home.

The girl allegedly told police that the victim physically assaulted her mother and threatened to have her family beat up Isaac.

“She did not deserve that. It was a simple argument,” said the victim’s aunt Arlene Mathis.

“What mother does that? That’s the part that angers me. It’s not the actions of a child, it’s the actions of the mother.”

“It’s just good to know that people loved her as much she loved people,” said Ashia Johnson, the victim’s only child. “And I really appreciate that.”

“If it was the other way around, someway somehow my mama would have prevented that,” Johnson added.

The girl, who faces potential charges, has reportedly been placed in the custody of the Florida Department of Children and Families.