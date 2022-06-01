Anthony Anderson Not Returning for ‘Law & Order’ Season 22

*Anthony Anderson is once again saying goodbye to the “Law & Order” franchise.

Anderson will not be returning for season 22 of the NBC drama series, PEOPLE reports.

The original “Law & Order” returned to television in February after more than a decade off the air, and several series regulars reprised their roles in the beloved cop drama.

“Law & Order” ended in 2010 at the end of its 20th season. Anderson, who appeared in 50 episodes during the final seasons from 2008 to 2010, returned for the revival as Detective Kevin Bernard.

Ahead of the premiere of the 21st season, series creator Dick Wolf said the reboot will “will continue where the show left off in 2010, with the classic format that explores two separate, yet equally important groups: ‘the police who investigate crimes and the district attorneys who prosecute the offenders.’”

READ MORE: Anthony Anderson is Now A Graduate of Howard University | VIDEO

For the revival, Anderson joined series mainstay Sam Waterston, alongside new stars Hugh Dancy, Jeffrey Donovan, Camryn Manheim and Odelya Halevi. Earlier this month, NBC announced “Law & Order” had been renewed, however, Anderson only signed a one-year deal. Waterston also signed a one-year deal but it’s unclear whether he’ll be returning as District Attorney Jack McCoy, PEOPLE reports.

During the NBC panel at the 2021 Television Critics Association’s winter press tour, Anderson said of this return to the franchise, “…for me it felt like no time had passed at all. Just, you know, getting the call from Dick and having the conversation with him. Actually, I called Dick once I found out the show was coming back, and he was excited to hear from me, to hear that I would be interested in doing it. And returning to the streets of New York, returning to our sound stages and that squad room and donning that badge, Badge No. 1901, was just, like, sitting in a well-worn saddle. It gripped you just right and was comfortable. So it was fairly easy for me.”

He added, “…ending eight seasons on our show “black-ish” and coming back to an iconic show in “Law & Order” was a no-brainer for me. You know, hopefully, 20 years from now people will be clamoring to come back to the “black-ish” reboot and hopefully I’m around for that. But leaving one great show to go back to another great show, I jumped at the opportunity to do it. And I thought it would have been a foolish move for me not to come back to a show that I’m such a fan of and that I have the opportunity of working on for almost two and a half years ten years ago. And, you know, to know that Sam was coming back and I would be back and we would be the two familiar faces on the show and to welcome all the new people that we have on the screen right now was definitely a plus for me in coming back as well.”

“Law & Order” aired from 1990 until 2010 and earned 50 Emmy nominations. The series launched several spinoffs, including the latest addition to the franchise, “Law & Order: Organized Crime” with Christopher Meloni. The show has been renewed for a third season.