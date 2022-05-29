Sunday, May 29, 2022
Education

Lupe Fiasco Heads to College as A Professor – He’ll Teach Hip-Hop Class At MIT

By Fisher Jack
Lupe Fiasco – Getty

*Lupe Fiasco is to teach Hip-Hop at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology/MIT, according to a recent announcement by the school. The Chicago rapper will join the institution’s MLK Visiting Professor Program for the 2022-23 academic year.

According to an MIT statement on its website, Lube, 40, will work with MIT professor Nick Montfort to “engage the MIT community at the intersection of rap, computing, and activism,”

On Friday, Lube (real name Wasalu Muhammad Jaco) shared the news about his new calling on Twitter after MIT made the announcement.

“I been holding this for a while. I’ll put together something more sophisticated later that really captures the nuance and gravity but for now, I’ll just say it straight and raw: I’m going to teach Rap at @MIT,” tweeted “The Show Goes On” and “Daydreamin'” rapper.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Sherri Shepherd Drops Trailer for New Daytime Talk Show | WATCH

This is not the first time he has had a role in the school. He previously spent time at the school as a 2020-21 Visiting Artist at the MIT Center for Art, Science & Technology.

Other Hip-Hop stars who have shared their experiences in the music industry with college students include T.I. who joined Clark Atlanta Univesity to teach “Business of Trap Music.”

Fisher Jack

