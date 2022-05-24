United Airlines Fight UPdate: Employee Now FIRED After Going At it with Ex-NFLer | VIDEO

*United Airlines is finally reacting to the wild fight that went down at Newark Liberty International airport last week. As we previously reported, the viral footage shows the unidentified worker shoving and hitting a Black man. @tmz_tv initially claimed the passenger was singer Larren Wong but updated reports say ex-Denver Broncos cornerback Brendan Langley was the man involved in the incident.

The video starts mid-fight with the worker hitting the passenger, who then socks the employee in the face.

After receiving back-to-back hits, the employee eventually falls behind the counter and has trouble getting up. After finally getting back up on his feet, he’s shown with a bloody face but seems to want to fight again.

Langley is heard saying in the video that the employee started the fight, adding, “I finish s***, I don’t start s***.” According to TMZ, law enforcement says that Langley was eventually arrested, not the employee … despite the passenger’s claim he didn’t throw the first punch.

Now, according to an updated report by the New York Post, the United Airlines employee has been fired.

“United Ground Express informed us that the employee has been terminated,” an airline rep said in an email, referring to the company’s connection subsidiary.

The conflict reportedly started when Langley tried to transport his luggage by using a wheelchair, instead of the designated luggage carts.

Langley was a third-round pick of the Denver Broncos in 2017 but played sparingly, primarily on special teams. During his tenure with the Broncos, Langley was involved in the second of two infamous brawls between Aqib Talib and Michael Crabtree in a November 2017 game between the Broncos and then-Oakland Raiders.

The 27-year-old, who was initially drafted as a cornerback, converted to wide receiver and signed with the Stampeders in February.

