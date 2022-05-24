Tuesday, May 24, 2022
HomeCrime
Crime

United Airlines Fight UPdate: Employee Now FIRED After Going At it with Ex-NFLer | VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
0

United Airlines fight (employee laid out!)
United Airlines fight (employee bloodied and laid out!)

*United Airlines is finally reacting to the wild fight that went down at Newark Liberty International airport last week. As we previously reported, the viral footage shows the unidentified worker shoving and hitting a Black man. @tmz_tv initially claimed the passenger was singer Larren Wong but updated reports say ex-Denver Broncos cornerback Brendan Langley was the man involved in the incident.

The video starts mid-fight with the worker hitting the passenger, who then socks the employee in the face.

After receiving back-to-back hits, the employee eventually falls behind the counter and has trouble getting up. After finally getting back up on his feet, he’s shown with a bloody face but seems to want to fight again.

Langley is heard saying in the video that the employee started the fight, adding, “I finish s***, I don’t start s***.” According to TMZ, law enforcement says that Langley was eventually arrested, not the employee … despite the passenger’s claim he didn’t throw the first punch.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: United Airlines Celebrated Juneteenth with All-Black Flight Staff [VIDEO]

United Airlines fight
United Airlines fight – screenshot

Now, according to an updated report by the New York Post, the United Airlines employee has been fired.

“United Ground Express informed us that the employee has been terminated,” an airline rep said in an email, referring to the company’s connection subsidiary.

The conflict reportedly started when Langley tried to transport his luggage by using a wheelchair, instead of the designated luggage carts.

Langley was a third-round pick of the Denver Broncos in 2017 but played sparingly, primarily on special teams. During his tenure with the Broncos, Langley was involved in the second of two infamous brawls between Aqib Talib and Michael Crabtree in a November 2017 game between the Broncos and then-Oakland Raiders.

The 27-year-old, who was initially drafted as a cornerback, converted to wide receiver and signed with the Stampeders in February.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: EX-NFLer (Brendan Langley) Arrested for Beatdown of United Airlines Worker | WATCH

Previous articleAt Least 14 Students Dead After Shooting At Texas Elementary School | WATCHLiveReport
Next articleBill Cosby Not Expected to Appear or Testify at Civil Sex Assault Trial
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO