Hulu Drops Trailer For ‘Look At Me: Xxxtentacion’ Documentary | Watch

*HULU has dropped the trailer for the documentary “Look At Me: XXXTENTACION, which premieres on May 26th.

Per press release, the film explores how Florida teenager Jahseh Onfroy became SoundCloud rapper XXXTENTACION, one of the most streamed artists on the planet. Through frank commentary from family, friends and romantic partners, and unseen archival footage, director Sabaah Folayan offers a sensitive portrayal of an artist whose acts of violence, raw musical talent and open struggles with mental health left an indelible mark on his generation before his death at the age of 20.

Watch the trailer below.

“For someone struggling very openly, to put that on a stage and to offer it up for public consumption, I think is a very special type of courage and service that artists do. [X] was open about his issues. He didn’t necessarily win his battle before we lost him, but he gave us a space to talk about mental health and his internal struggle,” says director Sabaah Folayan about the project.

The Hulu Original documentary is directed and executive produced by Sabaah Folayan, and also executive produced by Rob Stone, Cleopatra Bernard, and Solomon Sobande. Producers include Darcy McKinnon and Chloe Campion.