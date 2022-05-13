First Look at Peacock’s ‘The Best Man’ Limited Series

*The cast of the original “The Best Man” film is currently underway on production for a 10-episode limited series based on the popular franchise.

We reported previously that Peacock, the NBCUniversal streaming platform, has ordered the series titled “The Best Man: Final Chapters,” which will follow the life events of the eight main characters in “The Best Man” and “The Best Man Holiday.”

The original cast will reprise their roles, including Morris Chestnut, Melissa De Sousa, Taye Diggs, Regina Hall, Terrence Howard, Sanaa Lathan, Nia Long and Harold Perrineau. Writer-director, Malcolm D. Lee, is also back to write and executive produce the series with Dayna Lynne North, per THR.

As reported by Vibe, Lee “teased a first look into the filming process that’ll include the final member of the male heartthrobs getting married. Quentin, played by Terrance Howard, was the self-proclaimed bachelor of the group until it was revealed at the end of the 2013 sequel that he was finally settling down. His character joked, “Yeah, it’s time,” before cutting to the end credits,” the outlet writes.

According to Urban Hollywood 411, Nicole Ari Parker, Ron Canada, Brandon Victor Dixon, Michael Genet, Yvonne Pearson, Aaron Serotsky, Terrence Terrell, Tobias Truvillion and Eric Scott Ways are also set to join as recurring characters, the streaming service announced in a press release.

In your first look at the cast hard at work, Howard is standing beside Morris Chestnut and Harold Perrineau along with the caption, “The fellas minus 1. Quentin’s getting married. #thebestmanfinalchapters.”

“We’re excited to reunite this beloved cast for a limited series run of The Best Man for Peacock,” Susan Rovner, chairman of entertainment content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, previously said. “With a powerhouse duo like Malcolm and Dayna at the helm, fans will fall in love with our favorite group of friends all over again.”

Malcolm D. Lee said, “Here we go! The band is back together! I am very excited to bring these iconic characters back to the fans who have supported us through this franchise. We are thrilled to deliver everything one would expect from this group of friends in The Best Man universe and take them through their final chapters. We can’t wait! I told you it wouldn’t be 14 more years.”

A premiere date for “The Best Man” series has not yet been announced.