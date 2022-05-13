Friday, May 13, 2022
HomeNews
News

First Look at Peacock’s ‘The Best Man’ Limited Series

By Ny MaGee
0

THE BEST MAN
Twitter

*The cast of the original “The Best Man” film is currently underway on production for a 10-episode limited series based on the popular franchise. 

We reported previously that Peacock, the NBCUniversal streaming platform, has ordered the series titled “The Best Man: Final Chapters,” which will follow the life events of the eight main characters in “The Best Man” and “The Best Man Holiday.” 

The original cast will reprise their roles, including Morris Chestnut, Melissa De Sousa, Taye Diggs, Regina Hall, Terrence Howard, Sanaa Lathan, Nia Long and Harold Perrineau. Writer-director, Malcolm D. Lee, is also back to write and executive produce the series with Dayna Lynne North, per THR.

READ MORE: Nicole Ari Parker Joins Recurring Cast for ‘The Best Man’ Limited Series

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Malcolm D Lee (@malcolmdlee)

As reported by Vibe, Lee “teased a first look into the filming process that’ll include the final member of the male heartthrobs getting married. Quentin, played by Terrance Howard, was the self-proclaimed bachelor of the group until it was revealed at the end of the 2013 sequel that he was finally settling down. His character joked, “Yeah, it’s time,” before cutting to the end credits,” the outlet writes.

According to Urban Hollywood 411, Nicole Ari Parker, Ron Canada, Brandon Victor Dixon, Michael Genet, Yvonne Pearson, Aaron Serotsky, Terrence Terrell, Tobias Truvillion and Eric Scott Ways are also set to join as recurring characters, the streaming service announced in a press release.

In your first look at the cast hard at work, Howard is standing beside Morris Chestnut and Harold Perrineau along with the caption, “The fellas minus 1. Quentin’s getting married. #thebestmanfinalchapters.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Malcolm D Lee (@malcolmdlee)

“We’re excited to reunite this beloved cast for a limited series run of The Best Man for Peacock,” Susan Rovner, chairman of entertainment content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, previously said. “With a powerhouse duo like Malcolm and Dayna at the helm, fans will fall in love with our favorite group of friends all over again.”

Malcolm D. Lee said, “Here we go! The band is back together! I am very excited to bring these iconic characters back to the fans who have supported us through this franchise. We are thrilled to deliver everything one would expect from this group of friends in The Best Man universe and take them through their final chapters. We can’t wait! I told you it wouldn’t be 14 more years.”

A premiere date for “The Best Man” series has not yet been announced.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Malcolm D Lee (@malcolmdlee)

Previous articleAlfonso Ribeiro Rejects Requests From Fans Asking Him to Do Carlton Dance | VIDEO
Next articleBobby Brown: Whitney Houston Would Still Be Alive Today if They Had Stayed Together
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO