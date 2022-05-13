Friday, May 13, 2022
Daughter of Rodney King Arrested for Burglary in LA | VIDEO

By Ny MaGee
*The youngest daughter of Rodney King was arrested recently on suspicion of burglary after she had been reported missing two weeks ago. 

The family of Tristan King, 29, said she was last seen in Santa Monica, Calif. on April 28 and was missing for 11 days until she turned up on Tuesday in Lynwood.

King had been visiting Los Angeles from Las Vegas. Per Fox LA, in a now-deleted Facebook post on Monday, Lora King said her sister has been found safe. 

READ MORE:  George Holliday, Man Who Filmed LAPD Beating of Rodney King, Reportedly Dies of COVID

Rodney King's daughter
(Courtesy King Family)

LAPD arrested King on suspicion of residential burglary, and she reportedly remains in custody in lieu of $25,000 bail, per the report. 

“Tristan King has been located,” Lieutenant Rudy Flores of the Santa Monica Police Department tells Los Angeles Magazine. “She was arrested by LAPD Olympic Division on May 2.”

“According to our detectives, it was burglary,” Flores said.

“Her family has been updated and she was removed from the system as a missing person,” said Flores.

King’s next court date is May 16.

Rodney King made headlines in the early ’90s after his brutal beating by members of the Los Angeles Police Department was caught on video. The acquittal of officers in 1992 sparked the violent LA riots. King died in 2012.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

