Daughter of Rodney King Arrested for Burglary in LA | VIDEO

*The youngest daughter of Rodney King was arrested recently on suspicion of burglary after she had been reported missing two weeks ago.

The family of Tristan King, 29, said she was last seen in Santa Monica, Calif. on April 28 and was missing for 11 days until she turned up on Tuesday in Lynwood.

King had been visiting Los Angeles from Las Vegas. Per Fox LA, in a now-deleted Facebook post on Monday, Lora King said her sister has been found safe.

Check out the video report above.

READ MORE: George Holliday, Man Who Filmed LAPD Beating of Rodney King, Reportedly Dies of COVID

LAPD arrested King on suspicion of residential burglary, and she reportedly remains in custody in lieu of $25,000 bail, per the report.

“Tristan King has been located,” Lieutenant Rudy Flores of the Santa Monica Police Department tells Los Angeles Magazine. “She was arrested by LAPD Olympic Division on May 2.”

“According to our detectives, it was burglary,” Flores said.

“Her family has been updated and she was removed from the system as a missing person,” said Flores.

King’s next court date is May 16.

Rodney King made headlines in the early ’90s after his brutal beating by members of the Los Angeles Police Department was caught on video. The acquittal of officers in 1992 sparked the violent LA riots. King died in 2012.