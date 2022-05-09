Video Shows Guard at Smoke Shop Take on 4 Armed Robbers | WATCH

*Surveillance footage of a botched robbery at a smoke shop in Los Angels county has been released and it shows a security guard taking on four armed robbers in the fatal shootout.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau released the footage Wednesday, Vlad TV reports.

Watch the harrowing moment via the Twitter video below.

Two out of four suspects are now on the run following a shootout with a smoke shop security guard in Compton. STORY: https://t.co/CVXby8Ii7S

(Video: LASD) pic.twitter.com/t4h7fTCfrs — FOX26 News (@KMPHFOX26) May 5, 2022

Here’s more from the report:

The incident occurred on April 3rd, in Compton, shortly before 7 P.M. Video shows four men walk into the store while the security is by himself behind the counter. After a few seconds, one of the men pulls out a gun and points it at the guard before firing as the guard draws his weapon.

As the gunfight breaks out, another robber shoots at the guard as the group of four tries rushing out of the store. As the men attempted to flee the scene, more shots are fired between the security guard and robbers. One of the men manages to exit the shop as the remaining three exchange fire with the outnumbered guard.

All four robbers ultimately fled the scene but one of the men died from his wounds at the hospital, according to the report. Cops are still searching for two of the suspects while the fourth has been arrested.

Keith Terrion Rachel, 21, and 23-year-old Kahlel Malik Lundy remain at large and are wanted for murder, per the report.

The security guard was released from the hospital after being treated for gunshot wounds to his face and neck.

Per FOX 26, anyone with information regarding the suspects should contact the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department at 323-890-5500. You can also submit an anonymous tip to LA Crime Stoppers, here.