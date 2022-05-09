Monday, May 9, 2022
HomeNews
News

Virtual Campaign Underway to Save Broadway’s ‘For Colored Girls’

By Ny MaGee
0

for colored girls
‘for colored girls’ cast

*There’s a viral movement underway to save the Broadway show “for colored girls,” directed and choreographed by Camille A. Brown

Per a news release, the show, which opened to rave reviews, has just announced its final performances on May 22. But theater writer Ayanna Prescod’s offer of a free pair of tickets to the production to give people a chance to see the iconic work has inspired others like theater veterans Chita Rivera, Tonya Pinkins, Joe Morton, Bebe Neuworth and Stephanie J. Block to gift tickets, release videos or otherwise work to galvanize others in support of the show.

As reported by Page Six, Prescod and publicist Lisa Goldberg have been tweeting out pairs of tickets for free “for any woman, POC, theater student who would like to see the show,” Goldberg posted.

OTHER NEWS: Saucy Santana: Gay Rapper Signs Record Deal with RCA Records | VIDEO

“My initial tweet was to offer one WOC a pair of tickets … Then I went on to ask someone to match me. Because of the outpouring of love we have so far purchased about 40 pairs of tickets and that doesn’t include people who have branched out to buy. I am overwhelmed,” Prescod tweeted on Thursday.

Per Page Six, sponsors for the free ticket giveaway include Broadway legends Chita Rivera, Bebe Neuwirth, “Into The Woods” choreographer Lorin Latarro, “Funny Girl” star Ramin Karimloo and “Mare of Easttown” actor Joe Tippett.

Laura Collins-Hughes of The New York Times called the show: “Triumphant, thrilling, and exuberant! A Broadway celebration you will not want to miss Director-choreographer Camille A. Brown’s sublime revival breathes warm, kinetic life into Ntozake Shange’s Broadway landmark.”

Variety called it  “Riveting and otherworldly! It’s impossible to look away.”

The Hollywood Reporter said “for colored girl” on Broadway is “A joy to witness! A genre-defying work!”

“Black Girl fierceness, fire and fury! This play is a blessing,” wrote Linda Armstrong of Amsterdam News. 

“A rich and vibrant masterwork! This spectacular American piece of writing now reaches a new generation,” said Chris Jones, New York Daily News.

A review in Broadway News stated, “For the 95 minutes it took to experience this new adaptation, I was so enthralled with the beauty splaying out in front of me, it was difficult to look down and scribble notes.”

Due to the limited audience turn out, the show is set to close May 22, three months earlier than planned, according to the report.

Click here to BUY/GIFT tickets for Tuesday, and click here to GET tickets for Tuesday.

Previous articleTeaser Trailer Drops for ‘Dear Mama’ Docuseries About Tupac and His Mother | WATCH
Next articleWho?! ‘Sex Education’ Actor Ncuti Gatwa Will be Next ‘Doctor Who’ | VIDEO
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO