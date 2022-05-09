Virtual Campaign Underway to Save Broadway’s ‘For Colored Girls’

*There’s a viral movement underway to save the Broadway show “for colored girls,” directed and choreographed by Camille A. Brown.

Per a news release, the show, which opened to rave reviews, has just announced its final performances on May 22. But theater writer Ayanna Prescod’s offer of a free pair of tickets to the production to give people a chance to see the iconic work has inspired others like theater veterans Chita Rivera, Tonya Pinkins, Joe Morton, Bebe Neuworth and Stephanie J. Block to gift tickets, release videos or otherwise work to galvanize others in support of the show.

As reported by Page Six, Prescod and publicist Lisa Goldberg have been tweeting out pairs of tickets for free “for any woman, POC, theater student who would like to see the show,” Goldberg posted.

OTHER NEWS: Saucy Santana: Gay Rapper Signs Record Deal with RCA Records | VIDEO

I have a pair of tickets available for For Colored Girls for this Sunday May 8th matinee for any woman, POC, theater student who would like to see the show. Tickets are sponsored by the great @BebeNeuwirth – DM me if you would like to go — Lisa Goldberg (@lisagoldbergpr) May 6, 2022

“My initial tweet was to offer one WOC a pair of tickets … Then I went on to ask someone to match me. Because of the outpouring of love we have so far purchased about 40 pairs of tickets and that doesn’t include people who have branched out to buy. I am overwhelmed,” Prescod tweeted on Thursday.

Per Page Six, sponsors for the free ticket giveaway include Broadway legends Chita Rivera, Bebe Neuwirth, “Into The Woods” choreographer Lorin Latarro, “Funny Girl” star Ramin Karimloo and “Mare of Easttown” actor Joe Tippett.

Laura Collins-Hughes of The New York Times called the show: “Triumphant, thrilling, and exuberant! A Broadway celebration you will not want to miss Director-choreographer Camille A. Brown’s sublime revival breathes warm, kinetic life into Ntozake Shange’s Broadway landmark.”

Variety called it “Riveting and otherworldly! It’s impossible to look away.”

The Hollywood Reporter said “for colored girl” on Broadway is “A joy to witness! A genre-defying work!”

“Black Girl fierceness, fire and fury! This play is a blessing,” wrote Linda Armstrong of Amsterdam News.

“A rich and vibrant masterwork! This spectacular American piece of writing now reaches a new generation,” said Chris Jones, New York Daily News.

A review in Broadway News stated, “For the 95 minutes it took to experience this new adaptation, I was so enthralled with the beauty splaying out in front of me, it was difficult to look down and scribble notes.”

Due to the limited audience turn out, the show is set to close May 22, three months earlier than planned, according to the report.

Click here to BUY/GIFT tickets for Tuesday, and click here to GET tickets for Tuesday.