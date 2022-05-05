Thursday, May 5, 2022
HomeArtsTheater
Entertainment

‘A Heated Discussion’ – A Must See at The Robey Theatre | VIDEO

By LaRita Shelby
0

A Heated Discussion by Levy Lee Simon makes a smashing premiere at The Roby Theatre Company 2022 in Los Angeles
A Heated Discussion by Levy Lee Simon makes a smashing premiere at The Robey Theatre Company 2022 in Los Angeles. Visit RobeyTheatreCompany.org

*”A Heated Discussion,presented by The Robey Theatre, is one of those plays that must be experienced. A conversation imagined becomes very real for every audience member.  Imagine witnessing a faceoff between Maya Angelou, Martin Luther King, Jr., Malcom X, Ida B. Wells, Nina Simone, Tupac, Bob Marley, Lorraine Hansberry, Zora Neal Hurston, James Baldwin, Frances Cress Welsing and Richard Pryor.  Soon after the show starts your mind is trapped into an unfolding of thoughts, ideas and perspectives that are mentally titillating, politically charged and spiritually elevating.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: EUR Theater Review: ‘Tootsie The Musical’ – Tootsie Experiences Diversity

Rosie Lee Hooks sizzles in her role as Frances Cress Wesling
Rosie Lee Hooks sizzles in her role as Frances Cress Welsing in A Heated Discussion by Levy Lee Simon at The Robey Theatre in Los Angeles, through May 15, 2022. Philip Bell also shines as Richard Pryor.

Although these are portrayals of icons from African American history, Levy Lee Simon has interwoven the soul-filled words of these great figures so tremendously well that you will feel like you are in the room where it happens.   A Heated Discussion is directed by Ben Guillory and performed by an ensemble cast that brilliantly embodies those whom they are assigned to portray.  They do the damn thing, and then some.  Believe that! A Heated Discussion plays through May 15, 2022, at The Robey Theatre at 514 South Spring Street in Downtown Los Angeles inside the Los Angeles Theatre Center. For tickets click here: https://ci.ovationtix.com/28125/production/1113009

A Heated Discussion Cast:
Kimberly Bailey, Quonta Beasley, PhiLip Bell, David Bollar, Alex W.S.T Chumley, Tiffany Cody, Garret Davis, Ben Guillory, Tori-Ann Hampton, Julio Hanson, Rosie Lee Hooks, LaShada Jackson, Ayonna Michelle, Charyse Monet, Vanja Renee, Kyle Sparks. 
CREW:
Producer/Director: Ben Guillory
Associate Producer: JC Cadena
Video Production/Associate Producer: Jermaine Alexander
Production Stage Manager: Crystal Nix
Assistant Stage Manager: Christina Childress
Music Director/Composer: Cydney Wayne Davis
Graphic Design: Jason Mimms
Costume designer: Naila Aladdin Sanders
Set designer: Evan A. Bartoletti
Publicist: Philip Sokoloff

LaRita Shelby
LaRita Shelby

LaRita “Jazzy Rita” Shelby is a journalist, screenwriter & entertainer and V.P. of Business Development & Special Projects for EURweb.com, newly branded Everything Urban & Radioscope.  Winner of MIMPA’S 2020 Entertainment Journalist of the Year Award & Proud member of Sigma Gamma Rho.  LaRita is the author of The Brand Beside the Brand and On My Father’s Side. She also has a Masters in Media & Communications Psychology from Touro University Worldwide.  Chat, swap ideas & vision at [email protected]

Previous articleWhoopi Goldberg Reacts to Abortion Debate: ‘This Is My Body’ | VIDEO
Next articleHip-Hop Icon The Kidd Creole Sentenced to 16 Years for Manslaughter
LaRita Shelbyhttp://www.RitaShelby.com
LaRita "Jazzy Rita" Shelby is a broadcast media & marketing professional. She serves as VP of Business Development & Special Projects at EURweb.com. Additionally she is an actress, singer/songwriter who has appeared on TV and in film. LaRita has an undergrad degree from LMU in Los Angeles and an M.A. in Media & Communications Psychology from Touro University Worldwide.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO