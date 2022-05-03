‘Teyana Taylor Announces Dates for ‘The Last Rose Petal 2…Farewell Tour’

*Teyana Taylor has announced dates for her final tour, The Last Rose Petal 2… Farewell Tour, which kicks off August 3rd at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, CA.
Produced by Live Nation and Femme It Forward, the 18-city tour is also making stops across the US in Las Vegas, Atlanta, Miami and more before performing in Europe and wrapping up on Thursday, September 8th in Paris, France at the Bataclan.
In September of 2021, Taylor took to Instagram to announce her retirement from music. At the time, she shared her stats on Spotify’s “2020 Artist Wrapped” list and thanked fans for their support. She also called out the music industry for making her feel underappreciated as an artist.
She wrote: “I ain’t gone front in times of feeling super under appreciated as a artist, receiving little to no real push from the ‘machine,’ constantly getting the shorter end of the stick, being overlooked … I’m retiring this chapter of my story with the comfort that i can depart with peace of mind seeing that all the hard work & passion put in was indeed loved & supported somewhere in the world!”
Taylor continued, “All hustlers have the understanding that when one door closes another will open.”
In 2020, Taylor released her third studio album titled “The Album.”
Tickets for her Farewell tour go on sale starting Friday, May 6th at 10am local at livenation.com.
Below are the tour dates:
THE LAST ROSE PETAL 2… FAREWELL TOUR DATES:
Wed Aug 03 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium
Thu Aug 04 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues Anaheim
Sat Aug 06 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blue Las Vegas
Mon Aug 08 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
Wed Aug 10 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium
Fri Aug 12 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center
Sat Aug 13 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore New Orleans
Tue Aug 16 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works
Wed Aug 17 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
Fri Aug 19 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues Orlando
Sat Aug 20 – Miami, FL – FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park
Tue Aug 23 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte
Thu Aug 25 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre
Fri Aug 26 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues Cleveland
Sun Aug 28 – Boston, MA – House of Blues Boston
Sun Sep 04 – London, England – O2 Academy Brixton
Tue Sep 06 – Utrecht, Netherlands – Tivoli
Thu Sep 08 – Paris, France – Bataclan