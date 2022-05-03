‘Teyana Taylor Announces Dates for ‘The Last Rose Petal 2…Farewell Tour’

*Teyana Taylor has announced dates for her final tour, The Last Rose Petal 2… Farewell Tour, which kicks off August 3rd at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, CA.

Produced by Live Nation and Femme It Forward, the 18-city tour is also making stops across the US in Las Vegas, Atlanta, Miami and more before performing in Europe and wrapping up on Thursday, September 8th in Paris, France at the Bataclan.

In September of 2021, Taylor took to Instagram to announce her retirement from music. At the time, she shared her stats on Spotify’s “2020 Artist Wrapped” list and thanked fans for their support. She also called out the music industry for making her feel underappreciated as an artist.

She wrote: “I ain’t gone front in times of feeling super under appreciated as a artist, receiving little to no real push from the ‘machine,’ constantly getting the shorter end of the stick, being overlooked … I’m retiring this chapter of my story with the comfort that i can depart with peace of mind seeing that all the hard work & passion put in was indeed loved & supported somewhere in the world!”

Taylor continued, “All hustlers have the understanding that when one door closes another will open.”

In 2020, Taylor released her third studio album titled “The Album.”

Tickets for her Farewell tour go on sale starting Friday, May 6th at 10am local at livenation.com.

Below are the tour dates:

THE LAST ROSE PETAL 2… FAREWELL TOUR DATES:

Wed Aug 03 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

Thu Aug 04 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues Anaheim

Sat Aug 06 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blue Las Vegas

Mon Aug 08 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

Wed Aug 10 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

Fri Aug 12 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

Sat Aug 13 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore New Orleans

Tue Aug 16 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

Wed Aug 17 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

Fri Aug 19 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues Orlando

Sat Aug 20 – Miami, FL – FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park

Tue Aug 23 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

Thu Aug 25 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre

Fri Aug 26 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues Cleveland

Sun Aug 28 – Boston, MA – House of Blues Boston

Sun Sep 04 – London, England – O2 Academy Brixton

Tue Sep 06 – Utrecht, Netherlands – Tivoli

Thu Sep 08 – Paris, France – Bataclan