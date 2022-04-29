Trailer Drops for ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ Featuring Return of Original Franchise Stars | WATCH

*The “Jurassic Park” franchise is still going strong as the new trailer for “Jurassic World: Dominion” has arrived — check it out above.

Directed by Colin Trevorrow, the film picks up four years after the end of the previous movie and sees stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard joined by the original “Jurassic Park” cast Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum. As reported by Complex, the trailer also gives fans a glimpse at the Giganotosaurus that terrorizes the team throughout the film.

“I wanted something that felt like the Joker,” Trevorrow said of the dinosaur to Empire. “It just wants to watch the world burn.”

Goldblum told PEOPLE recently that he and the original cast “fell back into step.”

“We had such a close experience on the first one, and they’re of course two of the greatest actors of our time in the world. And so I loved it,” Goldblum said. “We’ve stayed in touch over the years, but that was so exciting.”

Dern spoke to PEOPLE in May 2021 about returning to her role as Dr. Ellie Sattler alongside costars Neill (as Dr. Alan Grant) and Goldblum (as Dr. Ian Malcolm).

“I can say that it was incredible to be back together,” she said. “It was an amazing thing to join my original cast members and go down memory lane, from that experience in the beginning of a franchise through the whole course of these films together with all the key cast members who have been working on these movies, as well as [director] Colin Trevorrow and Steven Spielberg, who is like family to me.”

“Jurassic World: Dominion” hits theaters on June 10.