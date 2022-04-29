71-Yr-Old A-hole Karen SLAPS Little Caesars Worker and Calls Him an ‘Effing N-word’ | WATCH

*A 71-year-old woman is behind bars after slapping a 17-year-old Little Caesar’s employee and calling him the n-word for not having any crazy bread.

Rachel Scheuerman went to an Oklahoma Little Caesar’s in hopes of getting her hands on some crazy bread, but became crazy herself when the worker told her they were out. She then called him the n-word. When the worker was not phased by the slur, she got the car and smacked him in the face!

“They didn’t have any of the crazy bread,” the employer’s attorney, Ronald Kelly, said to. KFOR. “She just kind of went foul about the whole issue. She proceeds to call him the ‘n-word. She don’t just call him the ‘n-word.’ She prefaces with ‘you f-ing n-word.’”

According to court documents, Scheuerman then asked the teen, “Did that hurt you?” When the teen replied, “no” she got out of her van and slapped him across the face, documents stated.

Scheuerman was charged with a “malicious harassment based upon race” misdemeanor, which is punishable by imprisonment for up to one year and/or a fine of up to $1,000.

