71-Yr-Old A-hole Karen SLAPS Little Caesars Worker and Calls Him an ‘Effing N-word’ | WATCH

Friday, April 29, 2022
71-Yr-Old A-hole Karen SLAPS Little Caesars Worker and Calls Him an 'Effing N-word'

By Fisher Jack
*A 71-year-old woman is behind bars after slapping a 17-year-old Little Caesar’s employee and calling him the n-word for not having any crazy bread.

Rachel Scheuerman went to an Oklahoma Little Caesar’s in hopes of getting her hands on some crazy bread, but became crazy herself when the worker told her they were out. She then called him the n-word. When the worker was not phased by the slur, she got the car and smacked him in the face!

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: D.C. Mom Who Disposed Dead’s Son Body in Trash Fatally Stabbed by Baby’s Father

Rachel Scheuerman
Rachel Scheuerman

“They didn’t have any of the crazy bread,” the employer’s attorney, Ronald Kelly, said to. KFOR. “She just kind of went foul about the whole issue. She proceeds to call him the ‘n-word. She don’t just call him the ‘n-word.’ She prefaces with ‘you f-ing n-word.’”

According to court documents, Scheuerman then asked the teen, “Did that hurt you?” When the teen replied, “no” she got out of her van and slapped him across the face, documents stated.

Rachel Scheuerman (donkey of the day)Scheuerman was charged with a “malicious harassment based upon race” misdemeanor, which is punishable by imprisonment for up to one year and/or a fine of up to $1,000.

Crazy bread for a crazy lady! It never gets that serious to get locked up over Little Caesar’s…. Not Dominos or Pizza Hut 😂😩 Thoughts? 👀

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Couple and Doggy Flee for Their Lives – Chased Home by Black Bear! | WATCH

For even more details, read this extensive coverage via the Enid News & Eagle.

Fisher Jack

