Thursday, April 28, 2022
Several of Will Smith’s Projects Put on Ice Amid Fallout From Oscars Slap

By Ny MaGee
Will Smith
Actor Will Smith attends the Warner Bros. Pictures’ “Focus” premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre on February 24, 2015, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

*Despite claims that Will Smith is in high demand after slapping Chris Rock at the Academy Awards in March,  several of his projects have been shelved amid the scandal. 

According to reports, “Bad Boys for Life” is not moving forward, for now, while Netflix’s “Bright 2″ has also been iced.

Meanwhile, the Netflix action-comedy “Fast and Loose” is also not moving forward with Smith due to “circumstantial” reasons, per We Got This Covered, and not the “direct result of the Oscars controversy,” the outlet writes.

Additionally, per Bloomberg, Smith’s latest National Geographic series “Pole to Pole” has been delayed amid the fallout from the Oscars slap. 

READ MORE: Will Smith Said to be ‘Flooded with Offers’ Despite Oscar Slap

Chris Rock and Will Smith
Will Smith slaps Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards

We reported earlier that Hollywood studios are allegedly keeping the door open to continue their working relationship with Smith. Despite his 10-year Oscars ban for slapping Rock, Smth will continue to remain booked and busy, according to reports.

Per the Daily Star, Smith is being “flooded with offers” from studios and streaming giants eager to work with the Hancock star, with one source insisting that the altercation at the Oscars ultimately wasn’t going to leave the Philadelphia struggling for his next acting gig because Hollywood “loves nothing more than a redemption story.”

Smith will not be allowed to attend the Academy Awards for the next 10 years, as a result of his slapping Rock on stage during this year’s Oscar ceremony last month.

“The Board has decided, for a period of 10 years from April 8, 2022, Mr. Smith shall not be permitted to attend any Academy events or programs, in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards,” Academy President David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson said in a statement.

The Academy’s letter added: “The 94th Oscars were meant to be a celebration of the many individuals in our community who did incredible work this past year; however, those moments were overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behavior we saw Mr. Smith exhibit on stage.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

