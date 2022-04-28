Several of Will Smith’s Projects Put on Ice Amid Fallout From Oscars Slap

*Despite claims that Will Smith is in high demand after slapping Chris Rock at the Academy Awards in March, several of his projects have been shelved amid the scandal.

According to reports, “Bad Boys for Life” is not moving forward, for now, while Netflix’s “Bright 2″ has also been iced.

Meanwhile, the Netflix action-comedy “Fast and Loose” is also not moving forward with Smith due to “circumstantial” reasons, per We Got This Covered, and not the “direct result of the Oscars controversy,” the outlet writes.

Additionally, per Bloomberg, Smith’s latest National Geographic series “Pole to Pole” has been delayed amid the fallout from the Oscars slap.

READ MORE: Will Smith Said to be ‘Flooded with Offers’ Despite Oscar Slap

We reported earlier that Hollywood studios are allegedly keeping the door open to continue their working relationship with Smith. Despite his 10-year Oscars ban for slapping Rock, Smth will continue to remain booked and busy, according to reports.

Per the Daily Star, Smith is being “flooded with offers” from studios and streaming giants eager to work with the Hancock star, with one source insisting that the altercation at the Oscars ultimately wasn’t going to leave the Philadelphia struggling for his next acting gig because Hollywood “loves nothing more than a redemption story.”

Smith will not be allowed to attend the Academy Awards for the next 10 years, as a result of his slapping Rock on stage during this year’s Oscar ceremony last month.

“The Board has decided, for a period of 10 years from April 8, 2022, Mr. Smith shall not be permitted to attend any Academy events or programs, in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards,” Academy President David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson said in a statement.

The Academy’s letter added: “The 94th Oscars were meant to be a celebration of the many individuals in our community who did incredible work this past year; however, those moments were overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behavior we saw Mr. Smith exhibit on stage.”